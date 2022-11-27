  • Sunday, 27th November, 2022

Alex Otti: A Cat with Nine Lives

Life & Style | 7 hours ago

A cat has nine lives and a rabbit has 10 holes. For an innovative person like Dr. Alex Otti, these descriptions are just right. Following the news of his role in the founding of a new commercial bank that has already started operations in Abuja, Otti has once again proved himself to be someone with one eyeball in the present and another in the future.

Signature Bank is the name of the new commercial bank that is on the lips of everybody. Like many others, the aspiration of the bank reflects the aspiration of its founder, Otti. According to the former MD of Diamond Bank, Signature Bank was founded with the intention of bridging the gap between customer complaints and the lack of proper responsiveness from banking institutions. Thus, with Signature Bank now in operation, these things might soon become history.

One thing to note about Signature Bank is its management. Despite being the founder, Otti has noted that he will not take an active role in overseeing the affairs of the bank. Instead, he will only play an advisory role, leaving the management of the bank to the younger generation. Once again, Otti’s vision shows itself as superior to the norm and evidence that the man has more to offer the people around him.

Of course, excluding Signature Bank, Otti has quite a bit on his plate. His political aspirations remain a solid denominator with which his actions can be assessed. One might say that it is because he intends to serve the people of Abia State in a gubernatorial capacity that he was able to see past the profit-making target of banking institutions to establish something as customer-focused as Signature Bank.

Perhaps there is something for the Labor Party gubernatorial candidate in the coming months. Only then will it be a fact that Otti’s vision and computation deserve systematic research.

