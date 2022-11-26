  • Saturday, 26th November, 2022

Kizz Daniel Set for Show in Benin

Life & Style | 3 hours ago

Tosin Clegg

One of Nigeria’s most talented musician, Kizz Daniel will be storming the ancient city of Benin, Edo State on December 26 for a show tagged Kizz Daniel Live n Benin. 

The Buga crooner will be unleashing his talents at the Da Civic Center, Airport Road and it promises to be fun galore with several side attractions that will remain permanently indelible in the minds of showbiz lovers attending the event.

Packaged by Regis and Dreamalive Talent Hunt, the event is organised not only to further beam the creativity of Kizz Daniels to the whole world, but to discover new talents with a special talent hunt show.

Top showbiz stars would also be on hand to support Kizz Daniel. Hosting the show is the popular comedian Pikolo, who through his platform has created opportunities for entertainers in Edo State.

“Kizz Daniel Live in Benin Will be a jaw-dropping musical carnival and concert that will further propel the entertainment prowess of Nigeria and Africa to international spotlight,” said the organisers.

Topnotch media brands like Trace Naija and African Magic are partners of the show.

