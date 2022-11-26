Adamu Tasks YABATECH on Increased Collaboration with Industry

Funmi Ogundare



As a total of 7,554 students graduated from Yaba College of Technology yesterday, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has appealed to the management to increase its interaction with the industry so as to leverage on teaching, learning, research and development.

Speaking at its 34th convocation ceremony for the award of Higher National Diploma (HND) and National Diploma (ND) to the 2018/2019, 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic sessions’ sets, Adamu, who was represented by Vivian Wategre, Director Special Duties, Ministry of Education, expressed concern about the challenges being faced by polytechnics in the area of ensuring that technical level education competes favourably with other means of delivering education in the process of ensuring enhanced development for the country.

He stressed the need for the college to expand its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) sources and manage proceeds judiciously and transparently with a high level of accountability.

He, however, reiterated his continuous support in all aspects to strengthen polytechnics across the country, saying, “I want to assure you that before the end of year, those polytechnics that have submitted their required information and documentation will start receiving part of what is allocated to them.

“A demonstration of this is the recent conclusion of allocation of the revitalisation funds to various polytechnics that were part of the NEEDs Assessment exercise.”

In his remarks, the Rector, Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe, whose tenure is ending soon, congratulated the combined sets, while expressing hope that the successive administrations will be faithful to the objective of the N50 billion endowment fund meant for the development of the college and improve on the doors already opened.

He said in spite of achievements recorded in his tenure, there was still room for improvement. “It is our sincere hope that successive administrations will build on modest achievements.”

The college, he noted, has put in place a policy to combat sexual harassment which is prevalent in most tertiary institutions.

“This is called Sexual Harassment and Other forms of Gender-Based Violence Prohibition (SH-GBV). The policy is to guarantee a violence-free, safe and non-discretionary education and work environment in accordance with international, regional and national legal frameworks.

“Yaba Tech Consult, the business arm of the college, was restructured and rejuvenated as part of an effort to increase our revenue base.

“Consequently, the water factory was completed and has been in production since 2019. Steps have been put in place for the general improvement of students’ welfare, safety, as well as efficiency and productivity of members of staff of the college,” Omokungbe stated.

Chairman, Governing Council, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, implored the federal government to conclude the status of the Institution, either to a degree awarding one or to a University of Technology.

“It will be recalled that the federal government had made pronouncements on the conversion of the college to a university several years ago, the National Assembly is still in the process of passing the bill in this regard.

“The college management has attended and made the requisite presentation at a public hearing held as part of the law-making process, the bill is at its concluding stage,” he said.

He commended TETFund for its support which he said saw to the completion of the new School of Management and Business Administration building in its first phase.