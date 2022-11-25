Tallen: Women Will Lead Binani’s Campaign in Adamawa

* Lauds Stella Oduah’s victory

*Says court verdicts reflect Buhari administration’s success

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen has applauded yesterday’s ruling by the Court of Appeal sitting in Yola, upholding the governorship candidacy of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Adamawa state, Senator Aisha Binani.

According to her, women would lead Binani’s electioneering campaign through the length and breadth of Adamawa State.

Tallen said this while briefing newsmen at the State House, Abuja, when the news of Binani’s Appeal Court victory broke.



The Women Affairs Minister who was full of joy and happiness upon hearing the news said: “I knew that we will make it. Today is a day that we are going to celebrate. From here we are moving to the house. We will move to the streets and watch what will happen in Adamawa.

“We will lead the campaign, Adamawa women already are fully mobilised, they have said that if she’s not given her mandate, they will not come out to contest or vote in any election.



“Nigerian women are fully behind her because throughout last night (Wednesday) we did vigil, we have been praying and fasting on this matter and God answered our prayers. Because, this is a test case, is not that we don’t have capable women.



“They did it for me in 2011, they did it for late Mama Taraba and I vowed under my stewardship, Lord, wipe my tears and God answered my prayers.

“This is a success story to Buhari’s administration. President Buhari will be the first president to inaugurate a woman as a female governor.”

She added: “Senator Aisha Binani’s case is an election that is already won because, Adamawa people have spoken. The President of National Council of Women Society is from Adamawa, we are monitoring what is happening.



“I am happy. This is good news for Nigerian women. I am from Plateau, I wish I can vote in Adamawa, I would have moved to Adamawa to vote for her.

“But it is not just women of Adamawa, the men, youths are crying for a change and they will see by the time Binani gets into office the difference will be clear. The development that will take place in Adamawa because she has been tested.



“As a member of House of Representatives, go to her constituency, as a senator not only in her senatorial zone, Adamawa people have told me that she handles the empowerment of women, youths, elderly, giving out scholarships.

“This lady deserves to be supported. Her victory during the primaries was a landslide victory. I thank God she won the case. This is answered prayers of Nigerian women. Whoever told you women don’t like one another, it is not true.

“I have a dream that one day a woman will be the president of Nigeria, just like the dream that Martin Luther Jr had for America and a Blackman became the president.



“That day is coming if it is not in our generation our children will live to see it. More female governors are coming because by the time Binani sets the pace other states will cry out to have more women governors. It is a matter of time, we will get there.”



Tallen also hailed the Federal High Court in Abuja for dismissing the suit filed against Senator Stella Oduah, seeking an order to invalidate her nomination as a Senatorial Candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State.



Delivering judgement, Justice Inyang Ekwo had dismissed the suit for being status barred.

Also reacting to the judgement, Tallen said: “Don’t think women hate each other, we love each other and we will continue to work towards supporting one another.



“Yesterday (Wednesday), I celebrated Senator Stella Oduah, she won yesterday. All these victories that are coming up, is a sign of good things to come and I thank God it is coming under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and my humble self as minister for women affairs.”