PDP Guber Candidate, Ombugadu, Vows to Defeat  Sule in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Nasarawa State, Dr. Davematics Ombugadu, yesterday boasted that he was going to defeat the incumbent state Governor, Abdullahi Sule, before 1 p.m. in the governorship election scheduled for next year.

The PDP governorship candidate expressed his optimism at winning at the polls during a media dialogue organised by the state chapter of the party to unveil the party’s campaign activities for the 2023 general election.

Ombugadu’s optimism to defeat the incumbent governor, according to him, “is lack of infrastructures in the state in the past three years of the present administration.

“I will embark on an industrial revolution of the state if elected. I will give priority to agriculture and mining, as security of lives and property would be given utmost attention to revive the state economy.”

Also speaking, the Director-General of the state PDP Campaign Council, Mr. Labaran Maku, said the PDP in the state cannot be crushed even with the entire ‘fleet of Dangote trucks’.

Maku, a former minister of Information, stated this as a reaction to a statement credited to Governor Sule in the media that ‘in Dangote, they used to crush the competition and make sure it did not exist,’ referring to the opposition in the state.

But Maku, during the media dialogue, said the PDP cannot be intimidated by Sule.

He continued: “One reason the PDP is actually the party to beat in 2023, is that the incumbent governor has not performed. If you look at it, the president visited Nasarawa State, after four years in government. What did the president inaugurate? It was two motor parks-one in Lafia and another in Mararaba.

“You know, in 2019, they didn’t win the election. There were a lot of malpractices. If you look at the true records of that election, they came last. So in this dispensation, there is no APC in Nasarawa State.

“If you add APGA’s results with that of the PDP, you will see that APC came at a far distance. So if you add those results now, it will be more than what it was in 2019. That is why in this election, we are not talking about how we will win, but on what margin.”