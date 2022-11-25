JTF Arrests Two Suspected Kidnappers in Ekiti, Recovers Ransom

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



A security Joint Task Force (JTF) established to protect Kogi/Ekiti States border area has arrested two suspected kidnappers who held four victims hostage for many days.

The JTF, comprising the military, police, Amotekun Corps and local hunters, under Operation Eradicate Bandits at the Borders of Rural Ajoni Communities (EBBORAC) also recovered part of the N3 million collected from the victims as ransom.

A school principal, two teachers and a nurse were last week abducted at Irele- Ekiti in Ajoni Local Council Development

Area of Ekiti State, and taken to an unknown destination by the gun-wielding abductors.

Three of the abductees were later freed after payment of N3 million ransom, while one of them reportedly escaped from the abductors.

The Chairman of Ajoni LCDA, Hon. Michael Ogungbemi, told journalists in Ado Ekiti yesterday that the suspects were nabbed during a joint operation inside the sprawling forest at Irele-Kogi border area.

Ogungbemi said the operation became so terrific that the kidnappers hurriedly freed three victims from captivity, which provided a lead for the JTF to proceed to combing the forests in the axis.

According to him, “When they knew that the operation was closing in on them, three victims in their possession were suddenly released this afternoon. This further provided a lead for the operation.

“Part of the ransom collected from the victims was recovered and the released victims are now in the hospital receiving treatments.

“The JTF also succeeded in apprehending two suspects, who are now undergoing interrogation and investigation by the police.”

The Commandant of Amotekun Corps in Ekiti State, Brig Gen. Joe Komolafe, also confirmed the arrest.

Komolafe added that those arrested are now in police custody, while the freed victims have received adequate treatments in the hospital.