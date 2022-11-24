Stakeholders Harp on Economics of Network Interconnectivity in Nigeria

Emma Okonji

Stakeholders that attended this year’s Nigerian Peering and Interconnection Forum (ngPIF), have highlighted some insights and practical knowledge, which they believed would advance the economics of network interconnectivity in Nigeria.

Conversations at the 2-day event, which saw an attendance pool of over 400 infrastructure providers, connectivity stakeholders, content providers, and policymakers, revolved around interconnectivity, peer-to-peer content sharing, local content availability, peering possibilities in underserved regions, cloud connectivity, human capacity building, education, and technology intersection.

In his opening address at the annual event, hosted by the Nigerian Network Operators Group (ngNOG), and the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN), the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu noted that this year’s ngPIF remained relevant and of national significance.

“Today, I am pleased to be among experts in the Infrastructure, Digital Content Provision, Network Services and Policymaking, as they engage, share experiences, and learn from experts in their fields,” said Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Lagos State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Hakeem Fahm.

According to him, no one can ignore the vital role of technology in improving our infrastructural facilities and enhancing economic growth and development. “The forum has focused efforts on strengthening cooperation and communication with all stakeholders in the utility infrastructure sector, particularly considering the huge challenge currently faced by the industry and the world. For inclusive growth, a gathering like this is needed periodically to brainstorm, exchange ideas, and be in tune with the latest developments as it affects the infrastructure providers, content providers, service providers, and policymakers,” he added.

The National Event Coordinator of NgNOG, Prof. Adewale Adedokun, explained that the relevance of peering and interconnectivity have quadrupled in recent times.

“While infrastructure providers are navigating the intricacies of protocol such as Ipv4 to Ipv6, and building cloud-based data centers to satisfy billions of consumers globally on the internet, platforms like ngPIF provides the elasticity for continuous reinforcement through knowledge and ideas sharing among stakeholders. Several high value business to business deals have been consummated at NgPIF for the benefit of the Nigerian internet ecosystem, and this is only the start,” Adedokun said.

The Chief Executive Officer of IXPN, Mr. Muhammed Rudman, stressed the need to be deliberate about underserved areas when it comes to internet connectivity. “When we speak of growing internet access, pillars such as Fiber infrastructure, data centres, service providers, IXPs and their demand are fundamental,” Rudman said.