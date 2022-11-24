NAF Board Reviews Challenges in Air Operations

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) yesterday began a review of prevalent and evolving safety challenges in its operations to enable it to adopt safety procedures and uphold high safety standards.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, made the disclosure at the ongoing yearly NAF Safety Review Board (SRB), sitting in Lagos.

A statement issued by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the review board meeting chaired by the air force chief, would interrogate safety issues in the NAF with the aim of appraising the progress made so far in furtherance of efforts to enhance safety practices.

Air Marshal Amao said the meeting was expected to enable members to proffer realistic and lasting solutions to NAF safety-related issues in operations, maintenance, health and environmental practices.

He affirmed that beyond the discussions dwelling on safety in air operations, the year 2022 safety meeting would deliberate on health and environmental safety measures and strategies, bearing in mind the consequences of neglecting the working and living environments as well as poor personal health management.

He directed the chief of standards and evaluation to ensure that all NAF units had at least a safety-trained officer to mitigate the dangers associated with poor safety management and procedures.

Amao reiterated the need for all NAF pilots and aircrew to continue to be updated with evolving safety measures and ensure they keep abreast with new safety innovations in line with best international practices.

While acknowledging that safety in the NAF remains a shared responsibility that required synergy amongst personnel, the CAS stressed the need for all to understand that safety demands constant vigilance which the NAF was determined to enforce.

He further stated that the NAF had continued to improve safety culture through the enhancement of safety education through the NAF Institute of Safety (NAFIS), which was reinvigorated to conduct broad-based training and ensure that skilled personnel implement NAF safety strategies and processes.

The CAS enjoined the gathering to continue to accord safety the highest priority it deserved in their deliberation during the meeting.