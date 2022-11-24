  • Thursday, 24th November, 2022

Meta Hosts Training to Support, Empower Creators 

Business | 11 hours ago

Nosa Alekhuogie

Meta Platforms Inc. the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has organised a training for content creators to mark its first ever Creators Day in Nigeria.

The event, which was attended by over fifty creators across technology, lifestyle, entertainment, travel, beauty, and fashion industry served as an avenue to groom content creators on current industry trends as well as create a platform for networking and collaboration.

The event which held in Lagos recently saw top executives from the Meta Team to speak at workshops aimed at empowering creators with skills and knowledge to establish and grow their brand, reach their audience, and earn a living while doing what they love. Creators were tutored on the art of using Reels, utilising modern tools and features on Meta’s various social platforms, staying safe online, monetisation on Facebook, Instagram and building real relationships with brands. 

Speaking with the creators at the workshop, Head of Communications, Instagram, Middle East and Africa, Ms. Nada Enan, addressed the myth of shadow banning and explained how the ranking and recommendations of content like Reels work on Instagram. She also shared insights on how the Instagram algorithm works and how creators can leverage reels to improve their reach and visibility.

She said: “Meta is committed to supporting creators in Nigeria to realise their creativity and full potential. We recognise the amazing content they create on our family of apps and that is why we have set aside a day like today to celebrate their excellent work and successes. We at Meta are delighted to give creators the power to build communities and bring the world closer together.”

Strategic Partner Manager, Creators, sub-Saharan Africa at Meta, Mr. Rofhiwa Maneta, shared insights on how Reels can open more opportunities for creators’ discoverability and audience development as they share their unique skills that resonate with their audience.

