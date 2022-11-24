Fidelity Bank Showcases Best of Nigerian Non-oil Exports at FITCC

Kayode Tokede

In what has been termed the largest trade exhibition by Nigerian-based businesses in the United Kingdom in recent times and a major move in increasing Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings, Fidelity Bank Plc has hosted the maiden edition of its international trade expo.

Held in London, United Kingdom, the expo tagged -the Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect (FITCC), featured a host of activities designed to position Nigerian businesses for increased partnership, financing, product-offtake and investment opportunities in the United Kingdom and Europe.

The MD/CEO, Fidelity Bank, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, in her welcome remarks said, “In collaboration with our strategic partners, we have created this platform to connect Nigerian exporters with UK buyers. This inaugural edition of the FITCC hosts more than 100 exhibitors from Nigeria with product offerings ranging from processed food to fashion, fintech and the arts.

“Fidelity Bank is a leading financial institution in Nigeria and a market leader in supporting small and medium scale enterprises and export-oriented businesses.

“This event is therefore an extension of the support that we provide to the business ecosystem in Nigeria as work to help them compete favourably on the global stage.”

The well-attended event also featured keynote addresses by Prof Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman, African Export and Import Bank (AFREXIM) and Aminu Takuma, Regional Coordinator, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) who discussed “Leveraging International Partnerships to Transform Africa’s Trade & Creatives” and “Selling Nigeria to the World (Spotlighting Investment Opportunities and Incentives) respectively on Day 1 of the conference.

Chairman, Fidelity Bank, Mustafa Chike-Obi gave a keynote address titled, “Connecting Nigeria to the World Through Trade Enhancements and Creative Exchange” while Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria also anchored a fireside chat on “Fintech and the Creative Economy: The New Growth Frontiers for Nigeria” with Patrick Smith, Editor, Africa Confidential both on Day 2 of the conference.