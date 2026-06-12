33 Years After Abiola’s Victory, Nigeria Still Searching for Democracy, Adebayo Warns 

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2027 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has declared that Nigeria’s democratic journey remains incomplete 33 years after the historic June 12, 1993 election, warning that the country is still battling many of the same political and social conditions that inspired the struggle for democratic rule.

Speaking on Friday to mark the June 12 Democracy Day, Adebayo reflected on the annulled 1993 presidential election won by Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola under the banner of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), describing the election as one of Nigeria’s finest democratic moments.

He said the election represented hope not only for Nigeria but for the African continent at a time when several nations remained under military rule and South Africa was still under apartheid.

Adebayo said the annulment of the June 12 election amounted to a betrayal of the Nigerian people and their constitutional sovereignty.

“No one can annul the will of the people,” he said, arguing that the actions of the military government and its collaborators disrupted what could have been Nigeria’s defining democratic transition.

The SDP leader paid tribute to the late MKO Abiola and his wife, Kudirat Abiola, describing their sacrifices as symbols of Nigeria’s unfinished democratic struggle.

He also acknowledged former President Muhammadu Buhari for officially recognising June 12 as Democracy Day and honoured thousands of Nigerians who lost their lives defending democratic ideals.

But Adebayo argued that despite three decades of civilian rule, Nigeria has yet to fulfil the promises associated with June 12.

He accused the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of promoting practices he described as inconsistent with democratic values, alleging pressure on political parties, weakened civic participation, interference by law enforcement in political affairs, and persistent flaws in the electoral process.

He stated that vote buying, political violence and questions around electoral credibility continue to undermine public trust and prevent present-day elections from reflecting the spirit of June 12.

Calling on citizens to become active defenders of democracy, Adebayo said Nigeria’s future would depend on the willingness of its people to insist on free, fair and credible elections.

He argued that the next phase of democratic development should focus on implementing Chapter Two of Nigeria’s Constitution, particularly provisions relating to welfare, security and the wellbeing of citizens.

The presidential candidate envisioned a government formed through credible elections and led by public officials committed to using national resources for the benefit of Nigerians and strengthening the country’s influence across Africa.

Despite concerns over poverty, insecurity and declining public confidence, Adebayo maintained that democracy remains Nigeria’s best option.

“I was born and grew up under military rule. I will never wish for such a dark era to come back again,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to confront the challenges facing democratic governance rather than abandon the system altogether, insisting that the sacrifices of June 12 must not be allowed to become meaningless.

“June 12, 1993 will not be in vain,” he declared.