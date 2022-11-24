2023: APC Will Capture Kano By Hook or Crook, Says Party Chair

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



Chairman of the Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, yesterday, said the party was poised to capture the state by hook or crook during next year’s gubernatorial election in the state.

Abbas told a mammoth crowd at the flag-off of the party’s gubernatorial campaign held in Gaya, stating that the APC being the party leading the state, nobody should think that it could be defeated under whatever guise.

His words: “People are saying I should stop saying the APC would capture Kano by hook or crook. I want to tell this gathering that the APC would capture Kano by hook or crook. We have today demonstrated our resolved of winning the election from top to bottom come the year 2023.

“Gaya, as you know is the home of APC. No political party can match our strength and our cloud. We are determined to take the bull by the horn in maintaining our dominance. Gawuna is our candidate and is going to be the next governor of Kano State.

“We have made all the necessary preparations, the colorful event where our candidate would receive his flag from the president, who would be here in Kano for the purpose of giving him the flag.”

He stated that APC’s acceptability and reverence in Kano was never in doubt and the party was surrounded by men and women of great wisdom, who were a surprise when it came winning elections at all levels, adding also that it had fulfilled its mandate in the last eight years.

Speaking too, the APC gubernatorial candidate, who is also the Deputy Governor, Dr Nasiru Yusif Gawuna, said he was fully prepared for the battle ahead, knowing that he had the firm support of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and all those calling the shots in the party

“I want to believe that my destiny is in the hands of God and I have no iota of doubt that with God’s will, nothing will stop me from winning the race. Our party still remains formidable and vibrant and we are also willing to remain steadfast in face of all odds,” he concluded.

He commended party supporters, who attended the flag-off ceremony for demonstrating their goodwill and courage in proving to everyone that they were ready for the challenges ahead.