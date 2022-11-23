Ronaldo Banned for Two Matches

Embattled Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Premier League side Manchester United by mutual agreement on Tuesday, has been suspended for two matches by an independent regulatory panel for smashing a teenage fan’s phone after a defeat at Everton last season.

The former Manchester United forward, who will lead out his country against Ghana in their first game of Group H at the 974 Stadium built with shipping containers, is not affected by the ban here at Qatar 2022. It can only take effect if he joins another English Premier League club after the World Cup.

Last April at Goodison Park, video footage appeared to show Ronaldo angrily slapping the phone out of the boy’s hand as he walked down the tunnel after United’s 1-0 defeat by Everton.

The boy’s mother said he had been left with a bruised hand and his phone screen had been smashed.

Ronaldo was cautioned by the police in August and charged with improper conduct by England’s Football Association (FA) in September.

Ronaldo, who had apologised on social media, was warned as to his future conduct and also fined £50,000 ($59,875).

“The forward admitted that his conduct after the final whistle of the Premier League game between United and Everton was improper,” the FA said in a statement on Wednesday.

“An independent Regulatory Commission found that his conduct was both improper and violent during a subsequent hearing, and imposed these sanctions.”

Ronaldo’s exit from United followed an explosive interview with TalkTV’s Piers Morgan in which he said he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag and felt betrayed by the club.