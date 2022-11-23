Enugu Governor Applauds AFS Awardee, Alumona

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has congratulated the winner of the AFS award, Noel Alumona, describing the global award as an honour to the state.

He lauded Alumona for bringing the award home and making the state and the entire country proud.

Ugwuanyi stated this at the Government House on Monday, when Alumona, who is also the founder of a non-governmental organisation, Boys Champions, paid him a courtesy visit to inform him of the forthcoming international conference, to be organised by his NGO on November 25 at the Base Landmarks Event Centre, Independent Layout, Enugu.

The governor also expressed interest in the good works of the organisation, and lauded the positive impact and peace building initiatives of the organisation among youths.



“We are very proud of you for this recognition you’ve brought to our dear state, country and continent. I am impressed by your upcoming event, ‘Shaping the Future Conference’, which you brought home to the state as a true son of Enugu State. I will support you to continue your good works of changing lives and creating peace. Keep it up.”



UgwuanyI commended Alumona for using the platform to sensitize young men to be peace ambassadors and shun violence, especially against women and girls in the society.

Alumona, a student of Vanderbilt University, United States, won the 2022 AFS Award for Young Global Citizens, and became the first African to win the coveted prize.

The award was in recognition of his vigorous campaign to end violence against women and girls through proper orientation of boys on responsible behaviour and gender tolerance.



Responding, he thanked the governor for identifying with his achievement and for his promises to support the programmes of Boys Champions to propagate positive values among youths in order to curtail gender-based violence in local communities across the country.

