Ekiti 2022: ‘Many SDP Agents Sabotaged Oni’

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



A Social Democratic Party(SDP)’s House of Representatives candidate for Oye/Ikole Federal Constituency in the 2023 election, Hon. Bimbo Daramola, has disclosed that the party’s governorship candidate, Segun Oni lost the June 18 poll due to internal sabotage.

Daramola accused some party’s agents of compromising with the ruling party to subvert the will of the populace, saying Oni would have won with wide margin, but for alleged internal collusion.

This was as Daramola’s ambition for the House of Representatives race, got a major boost yesterday as his kinsmen in Ire- Ekiti endorsed him, and promised to deliver bulk votes to him in the impending poll.

Daramola, who spoke in Ire and Oye Ekiti, while consulting with the stakeholders on his ambition in 2023, disclosed that he secured federal jobs for 48 graduates in the federal constituency during his stint at the National Assembly between 2011-2015.

He said: “I thank God for a strong alternative platform SDP offers in Ekiti politics. Those who believed in short term benefits and voted wrongly will regret it. Those who voted wrongly in the past are already regretting their actions.

“Oni came into SDP with high popularity. But some of our party agents compromised during the June 18 poll. We shouldn’t allow the momentum we brought into SDP to die. We must be steadfast and hardworking,” he said.

Addressing his kinsmen after the endorsement, Daramola said: “I am here to thank you because you have always been supporting me. When I was in the House of Representatives, I built an hospital here. I will do more if elected in 2023.

“This hospital has rescued many people from untimely death. I learnt over 100 babies had been delivered there safe and sound. The politics we play now revolves around development. I beg you , don’t think about party. Anybody can canvass for votes, but not everybody will get your votes. I know I will do better and I will be more beneficial as a second term lawmaker.”

Daramola said he would bring back several intervention and empowerment programmes in the areas of education, health and job creation if elected.

Conveying the message of endorsement to the former federal parliamentarian, the Onire of Ire -Ekiti, Oba Victor Bobade, said the town will benefit immensely if Daramola is voted for in 2023.

“This race is a done deal. We are going to deliver a bulk votes for you. Whether you are a politician or not, you have been an accomplished person. Look at the hospital you built for us. He was the one who worked for Onire’s restoration to First Class grade.

“Our people have resolved to vote for you and nothing will change this. You have been there and we didn’t regret it.”

Similarly, the Ire- Ekiti Youth President, Oluwole Ajayi, disclosed that members of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) have decided to embrace the SDP candidate for him to emerge victorious.

“We gained nothing from what we did for APC candidate in the last poll. We are going to vote for you this time because of your impressive performance in the past as a federal lawmaker,” he said.