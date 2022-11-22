Terrorism: Senate Okays Police Special Forces,Training School Establishment in Borno 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate Tuesday passed for second reading, a bill meant to establish the Nigerian Police Special Forces and the Nigeria Police Special Forces Training School in Gwoza, Borno State.

The sponsor of the Bill, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on the Army, Senator Ali Ndume, said the proposed legislation would enable the country effectively tackle banditry and terrorism when established.

He said: “The Nigeria Police Special Forces Training School in Gwoza would among others, combat the menace of terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other heinous crimes.

“It will train the required manpower for the Special Forces in order to enhance effective national security through provision of professionalised training, knowledge, as well as to award certificates to deserving and qualified officers on successful completion of training.”

Ndume said the objective of the bill was to combat the menace of terrorism, insurgency, banditry, other heinous

crimes and investigate all terrorist-related crimes.

He also said the proposed agency would collaborate with other sister agencies within Nigeria and relevant international agencies on matters relating to terrorism.

The senator added that the agency would engage in information and intelligence gathering.

He said: “It will provide advanced training in anti-terrorism, drills, counter-insurgency, espionage and disorder management for serving police officers.”

He added that the Bill will go a long way to help in training manpower that can effectively combat the menace caused by the outlawed groups.

Senators Chukwuka Utazi and Oker Jev kicked against the bill.

They claimed that the establishment of another special forces would lead to duplication of the roles of the Nigeria Police Force.

However, other senators overwhelmingly supported the bill and expressed hope that it would help a great deal in tackling insurgency, banditry and kidnappings in most parts of the country.

The presiding officer, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, commended Ndume for coming up with the bill and subsequently, referred it to the Committee on Police Affairs, which is expected to submit its report within four months.