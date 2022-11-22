  • Tuesday, 22nd November, 2022

Buhari Condoles With Indonesia over Deadly Earthquake that Claimed 160 Lives

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent messages of condolence to the government and people of Indonesia following a devastating earthquake that killed more than 160 people, damaged 2,200 houses and displaced 13,000 in the country’s West Java province. 

The President in the message on Tuesday

 said, “on behalf of the people of Nigeria, I convey our deep condolences to the government and people of Indonesia on the sad episode of this earthquake, the deadliest this year, and give the strong assurance that we stand with you in this very difficult period.

“We join you in prayers for the dead and for the early recovery of the injured victims.”

