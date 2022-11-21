PCN Seals 381 Pharmacies, Patent Shops in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo



The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed 381 pharmacies and patent shops in Akwa Ibom State after a week of enforcement operation. They were sealed for various offences including operating without registration or renewal of premises certificates, unauthorised sales of medicines of abuse and poor access control to the poison cupboard.

Other offences were poor storage facilities and temperature control, stocking and sale of prescription and other ethical products by the patent medicine vendors etc.

The Director and Head of Enforcement Department, Stephen Esumobi disclosed this while briefing Journalists in Uyo weekend.

He explained that the enforcement team of the PCN in continuation of the drive to streamline drug distribution system visited 727 premises comprising 559 patent medicine shops and 168 pharmacies in the state.

Esumobi said the PCN enforcement team had been in the state for a week in continuation of the current drive by the council to streamline the drug distribution system in the country.

He said: “The team visited the following local government areas; Uyo and it environ, Ikono, Abak, Itu, Eket, Ibesikpo/Asutan, Ikot Ekpene and Oron.

“At the end of the exercise a total of 727 premises were visited. This comprises 559 patents medicines shops and 168 pharmacies.

“A total of 381 premises were sealed, comprising 52 pharmacies and 329 patent medicine stores. A total of 16 compliance directives were issued.

“All registered premises are expected to display their current premises certificates or evidence of registration conspicuously within the premises to enable members of the public to know the status of premises where they buy their medicine.

“Premises certificates shall be renewed on or before 31st January every year and it is an offence for any premises to operate without registration or renewal of their premises certificates.

“In enforcing the PCN laws, the primary areas of focus of the PCN enforcement team are premises, personnel, and practice. It is an offence for any stakeholder to operate a pharmaceutical business in a location that has not been approved by PCN,” he added.

Esumobi, however, commended the state Ministry of Health, DSS, NSCDC, the media, and the Nigerian Police Force for their collaboration with PCN to sanitise the system.