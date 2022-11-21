Ijaw Youths Back Amnesty Programme’s Recent Reforms

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The umbrella body of Ijaw youths worldwide, the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), has thrown its weight behind the desire of the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj-General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd), to redefine the operations of the amnesty programme in consonance with global standards and protocols.

It said despite the flaws noticed in the Amnesty programme and it’s wobbling and stumbling journey of 13 years, the few months of Ndiomu have shown considerable review and re-engineering of PAP’s operation which has led to open commitment of employment and empowerment of genuine beneficiaries of the programme by agencies of the government, including the private sector.

The IYC, through its National spokesman, Ebilade Ekerefe, said the Amnesty programme, which is 13 years old, has recorded some achievements, but not without controversies regarding its management.

He added that the ongoing efforts by the new Amnesty boss to consult and interact with stakeholders on the review process is gladdening and will stop the misconception that he is coming to terminate the programme abruptly when the mandate of the PAP is yet to be completed despite the fact that it has stayed longer than expected.

According to him, “The 13 years journey of the Amnesty programme is filled with various allegations with thousands of persons feeding fat from the PAP. As Ijaw youths, we are ready to support Maj-General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd) in his re-organisation efforts and restore the confidence of the people back.”

As part of efforts to reintegrate beneficiaries of the PAP into the society, Ekerefe commended the Amnesty boss for securing a commitment from the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, to commence the employment process of former agitators from the Niger Delta who came out with flying colors during their studies into the federal civil service with immediate effect, saying: “It is a plus for Ndiomu’s leadership and it’ is the right way to go.”

He applauded Ndiomu for taking back the views and reaction from stakeholders of the region during his consultative meetings which has convinced the federal government to have a re-think on the proposed scrapping of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Ekerefe commended the federal government for listening to the voice of reasoning, while insisting that any attempt to abruptly terminate the programme without fulfilling the mandate of reintegrating those whom have completed their studies and vocational training will have resistances of unimaginable proportion.

“There will be instability in the region which will greatly affect the oil production output of the country as most of the beneficiaries will go back to the creeks to carry arms.

“In the light of the above, we, therefore, advocate for a long term strategic plan which will be to transition PAP to a Social Stabilisation Programme for the Niger Delta region with clear short, mid and long term objectives for the benefit of the people,” he said.