2023: We Won’t Betray Atiku, Olujimi, Ekiti PDP Leaders Declare

*Say Fayose group may face disciplinary action

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Some top leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, yesterday, pledged never to betray the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 presidential race.



The PDP leaders from Ekiti South Senatorial District, comprising six local government areas, also declared support for the re-election bid of the senator for Ekiti South, Biodun Olujimi, and other candidates of the party from the zone.



The PDP Ekiti South leaders made their position known in a communiqué signed by the party’s chairman in the district, Chief Femi Tijani, after a meeting attended by 40 bigwigs across the six council areas in the axis.



The leaders accused some loyalists of former Governor Ayodele Fayose of engaging in anti-party activities, warning that they may face disciplinary action.

The declarations came barely one week after some supporters of Fayose, who is PDP’s leader in Ekiti, endorsed the APC senatorial candidate in Ekiti South, Hon. Yemi Adaramodu, ahead of the 2023 general election.



The communiqué, read by the PDP State Legal Adviser, Sunday Olowolafe, said they decided to adopt Atiku, Olujimi and other House of Representatives and State House of Assembly candidates in the district to prove their loyalty to PDP.



The communiqué said, “That we remain resolute in our resolve to collectively work to ensure victory of our presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the February 25 2023 presidential election.



“That members of the PDP in the South Senatorial District of Ekiti State remain committed and resolute to the people-oriented ideology of our great party, PDP.

“That we reiterate our resolve to collectively and assiduously work together to ensure the victory of all candidates in the forthcoming general election slated for 25th February, 2023.”



The leaders warned those stoking the fire of discord in the PDP, by flaunting anti-Olujimi cards and threatening to work against her interest in the senatorial contest, to be wary of their actions.