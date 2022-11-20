  • Sunday, 20th November, 2022

Retired Army Top Brass, Sani Bello, Glides into 80 in Style

Life & Style | 14 hours ago

Birthdays are not occasions meant only for celebrations, where glasses filled with vintage drinks are clinked and sumptuous delicacies munched. They are also occasions for introspection and expression of gratitude to God for the grace to still be counted among the living.

This definitely will be the case for Col. Sani Bello (rtd), a former military Governor of the old Kano State and father of the incumbent Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, who proudly joins the club of octogenarians on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Already, preparations are at feverish points.

As part of the activities to mark the event, a dinner/book launch tagged ‘The Platinum Pillar At 80’ was recently held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, where his son, Governor Bello, disclosed that his dad did not only instil discipline and morals in his biological children but in all who crossed his path.

The encomiums showered on the retired army officer was proof of the former military administrator’s kindness and love for the people. Also, the respected retired soldier, yesterday, Saturday, November 19, declared open an International ICT Centre on Sokoto-Yuari Road, Usubu Kontagora, Niger State to commemorate his 80th birthday anniversary.

The birthday celebration will climax in Kano on Sunday, November 27, 2022, where he will be joined by family members, friends and associates at a reception that will be kicked off with prayers.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.