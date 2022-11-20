Retired Army Top Brass, Sani Bello, Glides into 80 in Style

Birthdays are not occasions meant only for celebrations, where glasses filled with vintage drinks are clinked and sumptuous delicacies munched. They are also occasions for introspection and expression of gratitude to God for the grace to still be counted among the living.

This definitely will be the case for Col. Sani Bello (rtd), a former military Governor of the old Kano State and father of the incumbent Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, who proudly joins the club of octogenarians on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Already, preparations are at feverish points.

As part of the activities to mark the event, a dinner/book launch tagged ‘The Platinum Pillar At 80’ was recently held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, where his son, Governor Bello, disclosed that his dad did not only instil discipline and morals in his biological children but in all who crossed his path.

The encomiums showered on the retired army officer was proof of the former military administrator’s kindness and love for the people. Also, the respected retired soldier, yesterday, Saturday, November 19, declared open an International ICT Centre on Sokoto-Yuari Road, Usubu Kontagora, Niger State to commemorate his 80th birthday anniversary.

The birthday celebration will climax in Kano on Sunday, November 27, 2022, where he will be joined by family members, friends and associates at a reception that will be kicked off with prayers.