When Lagos Hosted UNWTO Global Conference

The United Nations World Tourism Organization’s Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili led a significant tourism industry figures from around the world to participate at the UNWTO Global Conference held in Lagos.

First of its kind, the UNWTO’s conference on “Linking Tourism, Culture and Creative Industries,” opened on November 14, 2022 at the newly renovated National Arts Theatre in Iganmu, Surulere, Lagos.

There were performances by a cultural troupe from Kano and the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture that presented a dance called Eko Special. The audience was thrilled.

It is heartwarming that UNWTO proposed a collaboration between the Nigeria film industry known as Nollywood and the Hollywood to improve on Nigeria’s non-oil export.

Pololikashvili, who said he was impressed with Nollywood performance over the years hinted that the proposed collaboration would feature a roadshow using cinemas and the creative industry to export the potential of tourism and African culture.

He said: “We can do a lot of things together, if we can speak on this from Nollywood and Hollywood, and we agree, then our next meeting, we will sign the necessary documents.

“With this, it will be easier to understand one another, I say congratulations to Nigerians, to have succeeded with Nollywood.

“The various presentations have been interesting and amazing and I am happy to have made new friends here in Nigeria.”

Expectedly, Nigeria tourism associations boycotted the conference. The umbrella body of tourism associations, FTAN (the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria) had opposed the ‘Lai Mohammed conference” giving reasons.

The operators complained that “Mohammed is more interested in anything that has the toga of UNWTO on it and not his own country, Nigeria.”

A pocket of tourism operators were in attendance, though. Notwithstanding, participation was very impressive. Delegates from African countries such as Sierra Leona, Tunisia, South Africa, lent their support to Nigeria.

Directors General of the various parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture were in attendance.

The National Institute for Hospitality (NIHOTOUR) spread love at the forum.

The training institute was the only parastatal that opened for business alongside embassies and private organisations at the exhibition grounds during the conference. On the ‘Day 2’ of the conference, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo graced the conference.

Osinbajo, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari, gave a nod to the vibrant Nigerian creative industry.

Many were obviously surprised when the vice president sang and danced Kiss Daniels’ popular song, “Buga.”

The icing on the cake was the Dinner/Gala night hosted by the Lai Mohammed at Landmark Centre, Lekki, Lagos on Tuesday.

It was also an occasion where industry operators, who have promoted tourism over the years, were honoured.

The organiser of Akwaaba African Travel Market, Mr. Ikechi Uko received an award for promoting tourism.

Generally, the 3-day global conference, presented an ideal opportunity to showcase Nigeria’s rich tourism and creative industry assets to the world.

Participants were able to leverage networking opportunities and learned new things as well as shared knowledge.

Pololikashvili, who has been Secretary-General of the UNWTO since January 2018, commended the Nigerian government for making the country a tourism destination now.

For him, Nigeria is home to countless entrepreneurs and lots of enterprises.

He said he was thrilled by the National Troupe’s performance at the event.

Mohammed was thankful for the successful event.

The minister said: “The purpose of this conference is to fast-track our objective of transforming the tourism sector into a preferred sector and the creative industry into a creative economy. That is the objective against the background of the government’s intention of supporting and facilitating an enabling environment for the true business growth of tourism and the creative industry.

“The hosting of this conference is a strong affirmation of Nigeria’s position as a trusted business hub and a safe harbour for capital, talent and intellectual property. In the lead-up to the conference, Nigeria hosted the 2022 UNESCO Media and Information Literacy Week in Abuja, from October 24 to October 28, 2022.”