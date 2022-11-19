Dufil Donates Items to Visually Impaired

Omolabake Fasogbon

Makers of Indomie Noodles, Dufil has reached out to the visually impaired in Lagos as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, obligations.

The firm gave out learning items such as laptop, scanners, mobility cane guide, printers as well as cartons of Indomie noodles to pupils of Nigeria Society of the Blind Lagos.

Group Corporate Communications and Event Manager of Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Mr. Tope Ashiwaju explained that the gesture aimed to relieve and empower the beneficiaries who are underprivileged and most times, hard to reach.

Donating the items, Ashiwaju averred that giving to the needy was part of the organisation’s DNA.

He said, “Our environment is not favorable for people with sight, not to talk of the visually impaired. We saw the need to contribute our quota to ensuring that the visually impaired people have access to quality education and equal rights as other citizens in the country.

“We strongly support sustainable CSR initiatives, particularly those that focus on education since we think that teaching and empowering our children now will lay the groundwork for a better tomorrow.”

Responding, Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Society for the blind, Mayowa Oke stated that donated items will enhance independence of the Blind, as he also promised judicious use of them.