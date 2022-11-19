Best Okoduwa Making Waves with ‘Beckma’

Tosin Clegg

Award-winning filmmaker, Best Okoduwa has taken Nollywood a step higher with” superhero movie titled, “Beckma.”

Interestingly, the flick which would soon be released globally, had its Nigerian premiere at the just concluded Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) and won the award for Best Nigerian Film at the FRIFF Globe Awards.

According to Okoduwa, the movie resonates with original Nigerian story. The superhero character is positioned as a justice symbol for abused women in a highly patriarchal society.

The movie’s major plot tackles the problem of child marriage in Nigeria while it subtly glides through other social problems like child exploitation, sexual violence against women, gender bias, female circumcision and education.

Surviving a horrible childhood, Beckma emerges as a vigilante and justice figure for the abused female. Her life and that of everyone she loves would take a drastic turn when NYSC sends her to a western Nigerian village where the culture and tradition unapologetically tramples on the rights of women, endangering the potential and future of young girls. They call her, The Night Watch!

The movie directed by Best Okoduwa and co-produced by Data Phido of ARDA Communications Inc., features top acts like Akin Lewis, Uche Montana, Adedimeji Lateef, Mercy Aigbe, Jide Kosoko, Lord Frank, Annetta Adebusuyi, Agnes Obi, Duke Elvis, Rhoda Inaju among others.