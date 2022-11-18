Wike  Pledges Logistic Support for Obi’s Presidential Campaign

Vow to remain in PDP to fight against vampires

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike yesterday commended presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, for leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the frustrations meted at him to pursue his political ambition.

Governor Wike has also offered to provide logistic support to Obi whenever he visits Rivers State for his presidential campaign.

Governor Wike, who spoke yesterday, at the inauguration of the Nkpolu-Oroworukwo flyover, performed by Obi, restated his resolve to remain in the PDP and fight those he described as “vampire, armed robbers and scavengers.”

He said: “I will not leave. I will stay there, I will fight the vampires, I will fight hyaenas, I will fight the scavengers. I will not leave this house. I will never allow armed robbers to takeover my house. I am going to stay to chase away the armed robbers.”

The Rivers State governor urged the LP presidential candidate to ignore envious persons from his home state, who are hell bent to distract him in his pursuit for the presidency.

Governor Wike mocked persons in the PDP, who are calling for his dismissal from the party. According to him, those clamouring for his dismissal ironically left the party, frustrated its electoral chances and made it to lose the 2015 election.

“Those who are threatening me are those who destroyed PDP and made us lose election in 2015. I stood firm in this party when this party was to die. Peter Obi, you were there in the party then.

“I was the one with my friends who supported this party. Those who left the party are the ones coming to tell me that I want to scatter the party when you(they) have scattered the party and made us lose election in 2015. Now we are in opposition. Who put us in opposition?”

Governor Wike said that everybody knows him that he is not a conman, but a straight forward politician who want the best for Nigeria.

Wike assures the people that votes of electorate will count in the 2023 general elections.

He stressed that the days were gone when people ride on the confidence that because they are from a majority tribe, they will always win election.

Performing the inauguration, Obi expressed gratitude to governor Wike for his large heart to extend invitation to him to open the Nkpolu-Oroworukwo flyover for use by the public.

“Nobody in this country can doubt your performance. Anybody who does so, does not admit what is good. You have worked for your people, you have worked for Nigeria and you have done everything anybody could achieve. Most importantly, you have remained consistently consistent in positions you have taken.

“What is lacking in our country today is character, competence and capacity. In all these you have shown it as a State governor.”

Obi pointed out that 18 presidential candidates are gearing up to contest the 2023 election but Nigerians are looking for men of character, competence and capacity including those who have used previous opportunities to offer service profitably.

“I assure you of our commitment to build a better Nigeria. our past will not be our future. Those people are our past. I and Datti (Baba-Ahmed) represent the future of Nigeria. And I have told Nigerians, hold me responsible. I know what it takes to turn around this country. I will not give excuse. I will change Nigeria.”