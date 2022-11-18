Senate Rejects Documents NLRC Presented on N756m Service Wide Vote 

Sunday Aborisade, in Abuja

The Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) has rejected documents submitted by the Nigerian Law Reform Commission (NLRC), which explained how the N756 million the Commission collected from the Service Wide Vote (SWV) was spent.

The fund was meant to carry out the Revision of Law of the Federation.



The Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Jummai Audi appeared before members of the Committee to defend the funds the agency received from the Service Wide Vote from 2017- 2021 currently being investigated by the Senate.



He appeared before the senators and was unable to satisfy them on how the funds was disbursed and spent.

The Committee noted that members of the Law Reforms panel collected sitting allowances totalling N3 million when no meeting was held.

The lawmakers also observed that one person appended his signature for about 15 people.



The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Mathew Urhoghide, complained that the Commission failed to itemise how the N756 million was spent by the commission for the production of Revision of Nation’s Law.



He said, “You did not itemise how you spent N756 million, the papers are not properly put together.

“We have found out that the papers are not properly put together, if we tell you to go back do it again, you will not be able to do it.

“The disbursements for money were disconnected for over period of time, list out all the expenditure.



“Make available, all things used money for and attach receipt to them, put your people together, we just want to be sure that the money was used , our your account and furnace department together.”

When the Committee asked the Chairperson when the Revision of Law of the Federation would be ready, she said, “It is not within me to determine it, we have submitted it to the printer to print it.”