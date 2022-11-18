PDP Campaign Reacts to NBS Report, Says Nigeria on Auto Pilot

* Declares APC has no solution to crisis plaguing nation

*Momodu: Reconciliation with Wike’s group ongoing

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, yesterday, attacked the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying Nigeria was now on auto pilot as the ruling party, had no solution to the multiple problems plaguing the country.



The PDP campaign council had reacted to the National Bureau of Statistics that 133 million Nigerians were multi-dimensionally poor.

According to the NBS report in its latest National Multidimensional Poverty Index Report launched yesterday, the NBS said 63 per cent of Nigerians were poor due to a lack of access to health, education, and living standards, alongside unemployment and shocks.



The MPI offered a multivariate form of poverty assessment, identifying deprivations across health, education, living standards, work and shocks.

According to the Statistician-General at the NBS, Semiu Adeniran, it was the first time they would conduct a standard multidimensional poverty survey in Nigeria.

However, responding to the report during its weekly briefing, one of the PDP presidential spoke persons, Phrank Shuaibu, said Nigeria has become an auto pilot as all the promises made by the APC have not been achieved.

“Today, the NBS said there are 63 per cent of Nigerians are poor. This is because the APC, has not been able to achieve none of its promises, seven and half years down the line.



“The APC government has no solution in hand for any of the problems plaguing the country. From kidnapping to banditry, prostrate economy. The APC government is full of hot air that contains nothing. You cannot give what you don’t have,” he stated.

He described the APC as master of failed promises as even the committee it set up on restructuring, headed by the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has not been implemented.



He therefore, challenged the APC to state its position on restructuring as the PDP, as Atiku has done.

Director of Strategic Communications, Dele Momodu, speaking on the position of the G-5 governors led by the Rivers State Governors, Nyesom Wike, said as far as the PDP was concerned, they were still members of the party, adding that reconciliations were still on going.