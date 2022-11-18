Lions Club Honours Octogenarians for Selfless Service

Mary Nnah

Nigerian’s senior citizens, namely Akintola William, the Doyen of Accountancy and Doyen of Lionism in Nigeria; Lion (Engr .) Vincent Maduka, former General Manager of WNTV between 1973 and 1977 and first Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority between 1977 and 1986; and Architect Lion Olufemi Majekodunmi, who all are above 80, were among those honoured for their selfless services to humanity even while in their old age.

The awards given to them were to recognise their services to Lionism and to encourage other people to do so.

Speaking during the award presentation which was held during the installation ceremony of Lion Jude Obaro Onohwosa as the 57th president of the Lagos Doyen Lions Club, District 404 A1 Nigeria at the Metropolitan Club, Victoria Island, District Governor, International Association of Lions Clubs District 404A1 Nigeria, Lion Anogwi Anyanwu explained that Lagos Doyen Lions Club is the first Lions club in Nigeria with memebership cutting across all walk of life. “When Lions Club was established in Nigeria in 1964, the only Nigerian that was a member then was Akintola William, the Doyen of Accountancy and Doyen of Lionism before other loins joined him. He was the only black that was member of the lions club before many other Nigerians joined later on. Lion Jude Obaro Onohwosa is the 57th president of the Lagos Doyen Lions Club and we commend them for the efforts they have been doing all these while”, Anyanwu said.

Speaking further, he explained: I gave awards to three different people today namely, the Doyen Lion Akintola Williams who is actually the oldest Lion in the world because he is 104 this year and he is still together with his faculties. He came specifically to receive this award. So the award, Distinguished Lion Service Recognition award, is given to recognise his services to lionism since 1964 when he helped to bring Lionisn to Nigeria.”

The other two people honoured were, Lion (Engr .) Vincent Maduka, former General Manager of WNTV between 1973 and 1977 and first Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority between 1977 and 1986, is in his 80s but still a very active person serving humanity. The third person is Architect Lion Olufemi Majekodunmi, who is also in his 80s and he has served lionism in every way. These are the people that established the first motherless babies home in Lekki single-handedly for lions movement.

Anyanwu said further that the awards were to also encourage up-and-coming people to know that distinguished people are members of the Lions Club and that more people were needed to join the lions club.