NGO Seeks to Revamp Dead Textile Industries, Promote Tourism





Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

A nongovernmental organisation, the African Textile and Fashion Expo (ATFE) has concluded plans to revamp dead textile industries and promote historical, cultural, economic and educational tourism through indigenous languages and Nigerian textiles.

President of Women in Business and Tourism in Nigeria, Ms. Sophia Khan, stated this in preparation for the forthcoming event.

Khan said that this has become necessary as Nigeria’s over dependence on oil has proven to be ineffective due to the nation’s rising population in the face of little diversification.

She lamented the government’s nonchalant attitude and lack of political will to bring back to life the moribund industries that used to be the means of livelihood for many families in the past.

Khan said that the expo would create more jobs for the jobless and double the means of income for others.

The event, according to her, would be promoting unknown and upcoming designers and train several women in the nation’s six geopolitical zones on how to improve their skills in the tie and dye industry.

She said: “The idea behind this lofty programme is to tell Nigerians and the world that there is a lot to harness in the tourism industry, apart from that, the expo is in alliance with the federal government on the diversification drive from oil to non-oil.

“This is to also prove that the nation’s sustainability should not be dependent on oil alone, tourism, exportation of products, showcasing Nigeria’s rich textiles through programmes like this are all part of revenue generation for the country.

“Not much has been harnessed in the textile industry and we cannot continue to depend on the West to clothe us. There’s a lot to offer when we focus in our own. There’s the need to promote made in Africa. The world is embracing African textile and we need to embrace it now before it slips away.”