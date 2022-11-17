Ibokette: I Will End PDP’s Dominance in Akwa Ibom

In this interview with Gboyega Akinsanmi, Akwa Ibom North East senatorial candidate of African Democratic Congress, Dr (Mrs) Victoria Ibokette, talks about challenges facing female political actors in the country, her programmes of action and prospect of winning the senatorial contest despite her travail in politics.

You are the only female senatorial candidate from Akwa Ibom State. In the real sense, what does it mean to you in person and Nigeria as a whole?

For me, truly, I accept this challenge with mixed feelings. It is pathetic. It is unfortunate and unbelievable. You mean if I did not summon courage to step out, it would have just been Boys College? Why have we gone down from recognising the place of a woman in leadership? Look at Nigeria today, where are the women? Where is the economy? Who are the managers of the government? Do you know out of over 4000 candidates contesting during the 2023 elections in Nigeria, we have less than 400 women in the race? Well, I am confident because I understand the divine plan of our Heavenly Father and also my role to bless lives.

In a political space mainly dominated by male actors, what actually motivated you to join partisan politics as a lady?

First, I discovered that politics shapes policies; policies shape development, and the pace of development is often determined by the drivers of policies. It is on this understanding that I decided to step into the driving seat of policy formulation and implementation.

Second, the days that women sat on the fence helplessly and hopelessly complaining and criticising are over. I believe it is better off trying to work from within the system to change it than to just be a critic of the government, constantly pointing out what is wrong without actually doing anything about it.

I want to be part of the process of making progressive laws for the betterment of Nigerians, I desire to see policies that will make Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria a place that we can all be proud to call home, to be part of the process of making change, meaningful, impactful, measurable and positive change to a large number of people. In addition, I want to give a lot of impetus for more women to venture into politics and elective positions.

You have been in private business with remarkable progress. Most people claim that you are not a politician. With this claim, how have you been changing this perception?

When people say you are not a politician, I do not know what they mean in the real sense. Is it that somebody has not gone to study political science or what? I am talking like a businesswoman because I have been a businesswoman all my life and there is not much difference between politics and business. Policies govern a company. I am very versatile and vastly experienced in management, diplomacy and organisational leadership. I am well exposed internationally. I am neither an impromptu nor opportunistic politician as some people claim.

Why do you want to represent the people of Akwa Ibom North-east in the Senate?

I am in the race to redefine and provide positive and all-inclusive representation. There is this general consensus among people from my senatorial district that they want a better alternative. Never in the history of Akwa Ibom North-east have the elite, the youth and women, opinion leaders, and religious leaders unanimously reached a consensus that there is a need to change those representing us at the National Assembly, especially the Senate.

I have a clear understanding of the role and responsibility of a Senator. I know the issues. I know what I can do. Hence, I want to contextualise it; in the context of representing my district and being the eyes, nose and ears of Akwa Ibom North-east. I am passionate about the wellbeing, peace, progress and stability of my people.

I am passionate about the future of the youth of my senatorial district and Akwa Ibom State in general as Christ tarries. I am passionate about creating future opportunities by building capacity among young people through innovation. Above all, I am passionate about God’s plans, purpose and will for my senatorial district and Akwa Ibom State.

Since electioneering has started, what are the main challenges you are facing as a female senatorial candidate?

It has been confronting entrenched male political actors. Most of them will say: “Don’t worry, we will settle her. She will give up. She is not serious. She knows she is going nowhere.” Look, I don’t mean to be disrespectful. But men are not so receptive to women in this part of the world and especially my state. It is very unfortunate. Imagine saying they will settle me. Settle me? Do you know who I am? Settle me as what? Can you settle me? Physically and spiritually? Most of them are there today because someone recommended them. I don’t see why I could be trusted in the house and in Church to manage the daily activity and then assume that to manage the Office of a Senator is for men only. I laugh. Anyway, I am ensuring that the women and youth are speaking in one voice. One direction and one way. My campaign message has to be heard through the new media, print and social media even the town criers. I am contesting to win and representing the great people of Akwa Ibom North-east as a senatorial district, Akwa Ibom as a state and Nigeria as a whole. Interestingly, most of these men even enter where I have entered with ease. So, what exactly are they trying to prove? For the fact that I am standing out to contest, I am standing out for their good. No challenge will change my focus

Akwa Ibom State has been a stronghold of PDP. How prepared are you to challenge the ruling party in your senatorial district and state?

The issue is not about standing a chance. It is about making a change. Our people are more enlightened now and have bridged what some use as an advantage – bringing party sentiments, gender, ethnicity and what have you.

Our people have gone beyond that. There is that synergy and unity of purpose to make sure there is a change in the National Assembly. In this new dispensation, people are no longer following party lines, rather individual capacities and capabilities. People are in need of more people-oriented services from candidates that can improve their lives. It goes without saying that I am the candidate to beat in the forthcoming senatorial election.

If eventually elected, what do you plan to do differently?

First, bringing in what my people can benefit from legislative intervention. Engage in ensuring tangible presence of government in the senatorial district. I have always said, I will be in a better position to improve the socio-economic wellbeing of our people; foster national unity, and propose bills and motions that will have a direct positive impact on my people and on my constituency. I would improve my people’s social-economic well-being by creating opportunities for employment and bringing foreign investments that would create businesses by establishing industries to boost the economic life and welfare of my people.

Among other things, I will continue to empower women and youths in sport, education, including skills acquisition, encouraging and establishing SMEs.

In my own personal capacity, I have, through the Princess Victoria Ibokette Foundation, initiated many empowerment programmes focused on the less privileged, especially women and the girl-child. I have awarded many scholarships to many young, less privileged girls to enable them to get good education, which I believe is the biggest empowerment you can give a woman because it will help her to find her feet and aspire to be all she can be.

I have also sponsored skill acquisition programs for men and women, especially young widows and given the logistics to help the beneficiaries to start up business.

Civil society organisations have opposed jumbo pay federal legislators are receiving from the Federal Accounts. Do you support jumbo pay for the federal legislators?

I am not there yet to review the demands. But what I know is that I will always stand for justice and equity. We will give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar.

The level of women participation in politics is still unsatisfactory in Nigeria. How can we deepen women participation in politics nationwide?

Honestly, this is worrisome. A number of challenges are responsible for low women participation in politics in this part of the world. But women must rise above whatever challenges hindering them from participating in politics. My advice to young women who aspire to go into politics is first for them to go for the right reasons. They should not see politics as a means of livelihood, but rather as an avenue to serve humanity and do good to the greatest number of people. Second is to be focused on the goal and be determined to keep their integrity without compromise. As women in politics, they would face a lot of challenges and hurdles but by being focused and determined to keep their integrity, they would certainly succeed and make an impact. Most importantly, they should not do politics full-time, it is a must for every woman to have a means of livelihood, a source of income to avoid desperation in politics and in life.

As evident in recent elections, vote buying and selling constitute a grave threat to future elections in Nigeria. Can you survive this challenge?

Vote buying is truly a major challenge. However, I have been engaging my people and stakeholders in my senatorial district about this trend. I will keep telling them to be focused not to be distracted by those who will buy their votes and later abandon them. I will keep telling them to check my records, look at what I have done even when I am not in government and that I can do more if elected. I know over time they have sent their big brothers, well, it is time to try a woman. It is time to give me a chance and the opportunity to serve.

They should also vote wisely.