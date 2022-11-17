Five Accessories Every Gamer Must Have

Whether you are an avid PC gamer or recently discovered that PC gaming keeps you entertained and connected to others in the gaming world, there are five essential accessories that you must have, writes Vanessa Obioha

Acquiring the best gaming accessories will heighten your experience. From the ambience to speed and precision. Here are the most important accessories you need to enjoy an unmatched gaming experience.

Gaming Headsets: You need a good gaming headset with high-quality sound and a strong band for durability. The quality of sound will determine the pace of your game as it will help in picking up sounds from allies or rivals, particularly if you are playing online. Therefore, ensure that your gaming headset supports simulated surround sound. In addition, get a gaming headset with a detachable microphone for easy communication with teammates. Comfort is another key thing when buying a gaming headset, so get one with softer earcups.

High-resolution Monitor: Visuals play an important role in the gaming experience. A high-resolution Monitor comes in handy as it enhances the game’s graphics. Shop a monitor with a high dynamic range — this helps make your colour lovely, multiple ports to connect your gaming console and gaming PC, and at least one millisecond response time to increase your level of precision. You should also look out for monitors with ambient light sensors that can help adjust the colour temperature for night use.

Good Backlit Keyboard: If you have to invest money in a PC gaming keyboard, make sure it is a full-sized backlit keyboard. What this offers are comfort and fun. Ensure that the keys are mid-height with a mecha-membrane that makes them softer to press. Also, get a keyboard with different colours so that you can programme the colour to change as you play your game.

Gaming Mouse: A gaming mouse is an essential accessory for PC gaming. It is important that you go for a gaming mouse with an optical sensor to track your movements with pinpoint precision, an adjustable weight to help your precision, and LEDs that can match your backlit keyboard. Also, look for a gaming mouse that has a thumb rest. After all, the thumb needs to take a break once in a while.

Bluetooth Gaming Controller: Invest in a Bluetooth Gaming Controller if you want an elevated experience different from playing with the mouse and keyboard. Go for a controller that allows you to connect wirelessly to your PC and has either a battery with a longer lifespan or a rechargeable battery.