Betking Inks Three-year Partnership with EveryMatrix

John Bamidele

Betking, a leading betting platform with a presence in Nigeria and other African countries, has signed a three-year partnership with EveryMatrix, a B2B iGaming software provider. Through this new gaming partnership, Betking will integrate CasinoEngine, EveryMatrix’s iGaming platform, giving Nigerian players access to an ever-growing library of premium content through a single integration. This move is coming when online casinos are growing at a phenomenal rate in Nigeria because Nigerian bettors have embraced it.

“We are delighted to be partnering up with such a respected and successful business like EveryMatrix to provide us with a plethora of content for our Nigerian customers,” stated Lauren Holder, Head of Gaming at KingMakers, the owners of Betking.

He added, “We know our three-year partnership will ensure our customers are provided with the most exciting and engaging games, and the deal will continue to solidify our ethos of being the brand where Africans play.”

CasinoEngine will be delivered with JackpotEngine and BonusEngine to boost the gaming experience through flexible jackpot customisation tools and a variety of player reward features, respectively.

“We are very proud of the partnership with KingMakers, one of the biggest players in the Nigerian market,” said Stein Enger Pattersen, CEO CasinoEngine. “This is part of EveryMarix’s ongoing mission to expand our reach and our first entry in the Nigerian region, which means that its players can finally enjoy the content we offer.”

Betking has continued to play a prominent role in the Nigerian gaming space through the expansion of its retail outlet and last year, Multichoice, a pay-TV, acquired a 49 per cent stake in the betting firm.