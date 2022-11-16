Coaches’ Association, FCAAN, Hires MatchRoom as PR Agency

Latest Headlines
Determined to boost brand awareness and corporate profile, the
innovative Football Coaches Association of Nigeria (FCAAN), has
appointed leading Lagos-based Sports PR and Sponsorship consultancy,
MatchRoom Sports and Media Limited, as its Public Relations agency.
Licensed by the Nigeria Football Association (NFF) to conduct coaching
education in the country, FCAAN is the leading coaching organization
in Africa dedicated to providing the best football coaching courses to
football coaches.
Headquartered in the United States of America, FCAAN is led by Dr.
Terry Babatunde Eguaoje, who serves as president.
Speaking on this development, Eguaoje, applauded MatchRoom for its
professionalism and creativity.
He said: “We are proud to announce our new relationship with MatchRoom
Sports and Media. With over two decades experience, MatchRoom has
shown mastery of the sports industry, not only in Nigeria, but the
African continent.
“We’re excited to partner them as we use PR to grow coaches
education across the country and the African continent.”
Led by renowned Sports PR practitioner and Brand devotee, Ojeikere
Aikhoje, MatchRoom will develop proactive communication strategies as
well as brand activations for FCAAN.
MatchRoom presently serves as PR Agency to several brands in Nigeria’s
Sports Industry.