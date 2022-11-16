Coaches’ Association, FCAAN, Hires MatchRoom as PR Agency

Determined to boost brand awareness and corporate profile, the

innovative Football Coaches Association of Nigeria (FCAAN), has

appointed leading Lagos-based Sports PR and Sponsorship consultancy,

MatchRoom Sports and Media Limited, as its Public Relations agency.

Licensed by the Nigeria Football Association (NFF) to conduct coaching

education in the country, FCAAN is the leading coaching organization

in Africa dedicated to providing the best football coaching courses to

football coaches.

Headquartered in the United States of America, FCAAN is led by Dr.

Terry Babatunde Eguaoje, who serves as president.

Speaking on this development, Eguaoje, applauded MatchRoom for its

professionalism and creativity.

He said: “We are proud to announce our new relationship with MatchRoom

Sports and Media. With over two decades experience, MatchRoom has

shown mastery of the sports industry, not only in Nigeria, but the

African continent.

“We’re excited to partner them as we use PR to grow coaches

education across the country and the African continent.”

Led by renowned Sports PR practitioner and Brand devotee, Ojeikere

Aikhoje, MatchRoom will develop proactive communication strategies as

well as brand activations for FCAAN.

MatchRoom presently serves as PR Agency to several brands in Nigeria’s

Sports Industry.