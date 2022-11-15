Truck Crushes Two Policemen in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Two policemen were yesterday killed on their way to duty by a tipper truck in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The policemen were killed at Adebayo area of Ado Ekiti metropolis while traveling along the Ado-Ifaki dual carriage way.

Speaking with journalists via telephone, yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, DSP. Sunday Abutu, said that the two policemen were coming to Ado Ekiti on a bike when the tipper’s driver, who was negotiating a diversion due to ongoing construction work on the road had overran them.

Abutu said: “I can confirm to you that this pathetic event happened this morning when the two policemen, who were coming from Iworoko Ekiti to their duty post in Ado Ekiti were crushed by a tipper.

“The policemen were going on their own lane, it was the tipper’s driver that was negotiating a diversion placed on the road by construction company rehabilitating the Ado-Ifaki by turning to the left side and over ran them.

“We learnt the two of them died on the spot. The driver of the tipper had been arrested while the corpses had been taken to the morgue at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital.”

Also speaking on the incident, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ekiti State Command, Mr. Olusola Joseph, warned drivers plying all the roads in Ekiti to measure their speed to curb senseless carnage.

Ojo added: “Our drivers must be safety conscious. Some of these untimely deaths could have been prevented if we are cautious and careful in the way we speed.

“I appeal to our people to always keep to the highway safety precautions. It is not for anything, but for the safety of our lives”.