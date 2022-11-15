  • Tuesday, 15th November, 2022

Truck Crushes Two Policemen in Ekiti

Nigeria | 23 seconds ago

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Two policemen were yesterday killed on their way to duty by a tipper truck in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The policemen were killed at Adebayo area of Ado Ekiti metropolis while traveling along the Ado-Ifaki dual carriage way.

Speaking with journalists via telephone, yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, DSP. Sunday Abutu, said that the two policemen were coming to Ado Ekiti on a bike when the tipper’s driver, who was negotiating a diversion due to ongoing construction work on the road had overran them.

Abutu said: “I can confirm to you that this pathetic event happened this morning when the two policemen, who were coming from Iworoko Ekiti to their duty post in Ado Ekiti were crushed by a tipper.

“The policemen were going on their own lane, it was the tipper’s driver that was negotiating a diversion placed on the road by construction company rehabilitating the Ado-Ifaki by turning to the left side and over ran them.

“We learnt the two of them died on the spot. The driver of the tipper had been arrested while the corpses had been taken to the morgue at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital.”

Also speaking on the incident, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ekiti State Command, Mr. Olusola Joseph, warned drivers plying all the roads in Ekiti to measure their speed to curb senseless carnage.

Ojo added: “Our drivers must be safety conscious. Some of these untimely deaths could have been prevented if we are cautious and careful in the way we speed.

“I appeal to our people to always keep to the highway safety precautions. It is not for anything, but for the safety of our lives”.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.