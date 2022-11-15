Jega: Monetisation of Nigeria’s Politics Worrisome

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, has expressed concern over the monetisation of politics in the country.

Jega, a chieftain of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), noted that in civilised clime,elections were won on the basis of integrity, truth, confidence and support of the electorate.

Speaking during the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting of the PRP in Abuja, the ex-INEC boss, revealed that the PRP would make inroads in next year’s election.

According to him, “We have to work assiduously towards the success of our great party. It is not money that wins election. Although in this country, it appears it is now on the front banner in winning election.”

He, therefore, charged party members to team up and work together for the party to emerge victorious in the 2023 general election.

Jega expressed confidence in the presidential candidate of PRP, Kola Abiola, noting that he would win the contest going by his pedigree and accomplishments.

“This is a very important meeting organised by stakeholders of the party. I feel very happy that I have been invited to be part of this meeting.

“Yes, our chairman has indicated in his opening remarks that unity is strength. Our party is the oldest party presently in this country. It is also the party with the best vision and ideology. So, it is a party, whose time has come.

“I am very glad to see that we have chosen a very patriotic and intellectually sound Nigerian as our presidential candidate. We have also chosen the vice presidential candidate. He is also vibrant and a professional.

“This is the time for the party to make significant impact in this country. What is required is the unity of party members. We have to remain united and we have to give it out.

“What you will need to win an election clearly is to gain the truth, confidence and support of the electorate. And we are capable of winning the trust of the electorate.

“We will meet them. We will convince them. So, we have individual and collective responsibility to give our best and promote our candidates, our party manifesto and to ensure that we gain the trust of our candidates,” he said.

Speaking, Abiola cautioned the electorate against recycling those he called “politicians who come from poisoned trees. It’s about time we stopped recycling fruits from a poisoned tree.

“A lot of politicians come from a poisoned tree and most people from poisoned tree are recycled. We are coming in as fresh people and fresh government. And that is what Nigeria needs, because they have done it and they have failed.”