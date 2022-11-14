Legendary Debuts at the FIFA World Cup 

COUNTDOWN TO QATAR 2022…COUNTDOWN TO QATAR 2022…

As the FIFA World Cup 2022 is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, November 20 with hosts Qatar opening the party with Ecuador inside the magnificent Al Bayt Stadium, here is a recap of countries that made their debuts at the biggest stage of the game a thrilling experience.

Eight nations, namely, Uruguay, Algeria, Costa Rica, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Croatia, Senegal, and Ghana did not settle for a place at the table.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be the first time in the competition’s history that no team has qualified for the first time, the host nation being the only debutants. Over the past 92 years of the competition’s history, there have been some incredible debut campaigns to reflect on. Here are some of the countries:

Uruguay: Celestial Joy at the Centenario @URUGUAY1930

The inaugural FIFA World Cup featured 13 teams from three continents. And while they were all debutants by definition, the hosts Uruguay created history by defeating 1920s rivals Argentina to confirm their status as the dominant force in world football, having previously won gold at the 1924 and 1928 summer Olympics.

On their independence centenary, the Uruguayans had even more reasons to celebrate after coming from a goal down to defeat Argentina 4-2 at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, the architectural masterpiece that was built specifically for the occasion.

Algeria: Revenge, Pride and the Disgrace of Gijon @SPAIN1982

How do you bounce back from losing a continental final? You do it the Algerian way. After losing the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations final to Nigeria, the Desert Warriors went on to qualify to the FIFA World Cup Spain 1982 at the expense of the Nigerians and didn’t stop there. Going on to deliver the greatest performance by an African side in the competition until then.

A tale of how the unfancied Algerians humbled reigning European champions West Germany, stormed past Chile, only to find themselves out of the World Cup after a game that would come to be known as ‘The Disgrace of Gijon’.

Costa Rica: The Might of Los Tico @ITALY1990

For a nation of just over 3 million people to reach the FIFA World Cup was a dream on its own, but to go there and compete against teams with the history and football traditions of Brazil, Scotland, Sweden and Czechoslovakia was beyond the wildest imaginations of Costa Ricans back in 1990.

Having watched their neighbours Cuba, Haiti, Honduras and El Salvador all compete at earlier editions of the World Cup, Los Ticos were eager to present their own credentials. Roger Flores, Juan Cayasso and their teammates wrote their names in gold in the Costa Rican history books.

Nigeria: Super Green Eagles Soar High in USA @USA1994

One of Africa’s powerhouses for the previous two decades, Nigeria finally arrived at the World Cup stage on the same year (1994) they picked up their second Africa Cup of Nations accolade, and there was plenty for Nigerians to celebrate on US soil.

They scored, they danced and they played a flamboyant brand of football with a smile on their faces, while along the way defeating Bulgaria and Greece and at some point leading against Argentina and Italy. Daniel Amokachi, , Rashidi Yekini (late) and Finidi George became household names, leaving their marks on the collective memory of World Cup fans.

S’Arabia: Goals and Glory for the Green Falcons @USA1994

Already two-time Asian champions, Saudi Arabia were virtual unknowns outside the continent when they arrived at USA 1994. But nearly three decades later, ask any football fan of a certain age about that tournament, and the Green Falcons, and particularly Saeed Al Owairan, will get a mention alongside the likes of Romario and Roberto Baggio as the legacy names of that tournament.

It was not only Al Owairan’s iconic goal against Belgium, it was also heroic performances against the Netherlands and Sweden and a win against Morocco that made Saudi Arabia’s dream journey to the Round of 16 on their debut a story worth retelling.

Croatia: Birth of a Football Nation @France1998

Croatia emerged from the ruins of the Balkans war an independent nation, determined to make a name for her self on the world stage, and football was one of their greatest success stories in the early years of the newborn nation’s history.

A surprise quarter-final spot in Euro 1996 was merely the prologue to a historic journey that saw Davor Suker, Zvonimir Boban and Robert Jarni become legends of the game, going all the way to pick up the bronze medals in France 1998, beating the likes of Germany and the Netherlands.

Senegal: Bruno Metsu’s Miracle @Korea/Japan 2002

Eight years after the exploits of Nigeria, the entire African continent was gripped by the fairytale of their latest World Cup representatives. Little fancied Senegal entered the World Cup with a bang, beating the reigning champions France.

No longer with us, the names of French coach Bruno Metsu and towering midfielder Papa Bouba Diop will forever be remembered as the miracle makers of The Lions of Teranga, who marched all the way to the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan 2002 on their debut, matching the best result for any African nation to date.

Ghana: The Black Stars Join the Party @Germany2006

It took 43 years after their first Africa Cup of Nations triumph and 24 years after their record fourth one for Ghana to finally arrive at the FIFA World Cup, but when they did, it was a glorious debut in 2006 in Germany.

The fearless Black Stars took on Italy, the Czech Republic, the United States with bravery and flair. Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari and company reached the Round of 16 and gave their all against a Brazil side led by the likes of Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Kaka and Roberto Carlos.