2023: APC Canada Promises Massive Mobilization for Tinubu’s Victory





Fidelis David in Akure

The Canadian Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has promised massive and effective mobilisation for the victory of the party’s Presidential Candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, come 2023.

A Chieftain of APC in Ondo State and Media Director for the APC Presidential Council for Canada, Dr. Abiola Oshodi, made the promise when he paid a visit to the office of the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council Diaspora Directorate, Maitama, Abuja.

Oshodi, in a statement made available to journalists during the weekend via Hon. Ifeoma Nwankwo, said that the chapter would not rest on its oars until victory is accomplished by the party in the forthcoming general elections.

It noted that the Canada based psychiatrist and the convener of the Oshodi for Tinubu /Shettima Media Group, congratulated Mr. Ade Omole, the director of the directorate and all members of the directorate for their well-deserved appointments.

He described their appointments as recognition of their individual efforts in advancing and projecting the course of APC across the federation and in diaspora, and charged them to continue with the good work and be committed to Tinubu and Senator Kasim Shetima presidential race.

In his response, Omole welcomed Oshodi and his team to Nigeria and commended him for his effort in projecting and promoting Tinubu candidacy in his constituency.

He assured that the Directorate would work with all stakeholders both in Nigeria and in the Diaspora to ensure the victory of the party’s presidential candidate.