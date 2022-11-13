Lagos University Shuts Staff School over Death of Student

The Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) has announced the indefinite closure of its staff school- LASUSTECH International Secondary School (LISS), over the death of a student who was involved in a motor accident.

This comes days after the institution confirmed the death of the student, identified as AbdulRahman Dauda, who was allegedly chased to his death by an unnamed class teacher recently in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

In a statement yesterday, the university’s management noted that the school had been closed forthwith due to the unfortunate incident”.

It noted that the “period of closure will be used to restructure and reposition the school”, while “students will be engaged with online learning”

Following a viral video of a woman who identified herself as AbdulRahman’s mother as she staged a lone protest to demand justice for her son, the university’s Public Relations Officer, Lanre Kunye, confirmed that the matter “is already in court”.

Also, an official statement from the LASUSTECH International School said the school and Nigerian Police have commenced investigations.

The school further disclosed that three of its staff who were allegedly accused of complicity in the matter had been remanded at the Nigerian Correctional facility in Lagos.

The statement reads in part: “The International Staff School of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology wishes to commiserate with the family of Abdurahman Dauda, one of our pupils who was involved in an unfortunate incident that led to his untimely death.

“We want to state that the school and Nigerian Police commenced investigations immediately after the matter was reported. Subsequently, the case was taken to the court of competent jurisdiction, and appearances started on October 31.

“The three affected members of staff who were allegedly accused of complicity in the unfortunate situation are currently remanded at the Nigerian Correctional facilities in Lagos.

“As the case is already before a competent court, we seek the public’s prayers and understanding with the school management and parents of the deceased at this moment of grief and sober reflection.”

·