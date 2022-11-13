AriseTVTownhallSeries: Right Education Can Solve Crimes, Eliminate Poverty, Says Sowore 

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, on Sunday opined that educating the citizens the right way can solve crimes in the country and as well help uplift people by creating citizens that will help uplift people out of poverty.

Sowore who stated this on Sunday during the Arise News Presidential Town Hall Series 2, said this can be done through increase of the education budget.

Details later……