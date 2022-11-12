FAAN Installs Runway Lights at Lagos Airport Domestic Runway after 14 Years

Chinedu Eze





History was made yesterday when the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) announced the completion and use of the Runway 18L/36R known as domestic runway.

Since 2008 when the runway was rehabilitated and was supposed to be accompanied with runway light, the facility was not installed until 14 years after.

Airlines had lost huge resources on fuel taxing 15 minutes from the international runway, 18R after 6p.m. everyday, amount Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) put at over N3 billion annually.

FAAN in a statement said it has reopened the runway 18L to traffic after installing airfield lights.

“Today, November 11, an Air Peace flight NO P4 742 enroute Lagos- Kano with registration number 5N-BUJ was the first to depart the runway at 0618HRS.

“The runway was shut more than three months ago to give room for installation of lights, which was excluded from the main project in 2008 when it was commissioned.

“The absence of lights on the runway which had put untold burden on airlines over the years as they burn fuel while taxing to the domestic runway from the international runway,” the statement said.

FAAN also said that according to a Notice to Airmen ( NOTAM) A0441/22 NOTAMC A0439/22 Q emanating from the Aeronautical Information Services (AIS), the runway was opened today (Friday) after the Authority completed the installation.

“FAAN had in July announced that as part of efforts aimed at improving safety and efficiency of flight operations at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, it will close the runway for 90 days to complete the installation of CAT III Airfield Ground Lighting system on Runway 18L/36R. The project commenced on July 7, 2022,” the statement also said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has commended the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, and the federal government for the successful installation of Airfield Lighting on Runway 18L/36R at the Domestic Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Onyema, who gave the commendation in a news release issued to journalists yesterday, congratulated Sirika on the feat and hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for his administration’s favourable policies to the aviation industry.

“I must applaud the federal government for successfully installing lighting facilities on Runway 18L/36R. President Buhari has been supportive to the aviation sector and projects like this one are a testament to the fact. One is not oblivious of the strides that have been achieved in Nigeria’s aviation sector courtesy of President Buhari.

“The installation of airfield lighting on this particular runway will go a long way in alleviating the sufferings of airlines and reducing the cost of operations as well as enhance the possibility of increasing flight frequencies. It will also help reduce turnaround time, which makes for more operational efficiency, and both the operators and passengers will benefit from it,” the Air Peace boss asserted.

“It can be recalled that the 2.7 kilometres (2,700m) long Runway 18L/36R was shut down by FAAN on July 7, 2022 for 90 days to install approach lights, Runway Lights (Threshold and Centre, edge light) and others so that it can return to full 24/7 operations and ease the burden of airlines,” the Air Peace Chairman said.

He also noted that with the Airfield Lighting installed, the unnecessary 10-20 minutes spent and fuel burnt when an aircraft lands on the international runway before taxiing to the domestic, would end and generally, it would make for aircraft usage maximisation.