 Avoid Irregular Migration, NIS, IOM Warn Students, Traders, Others

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS) Ogun State Command and the International Organisation on Migration (IOM), yesterday, embarked on a sensitisation rally to some secondary schools, markets and motor parks in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, admonishing people against irregular migration.

The sensitisation which was led by the Comptroller of Immigration, Ogun State Command, Jibril Yakubu and officials of IOM, took off from the Command headquarters, Okemosan and terminated at Itoku Market in Abeokuta South Local Government.

During the sensitisation rally, the NIS and IOM officials carried placards of various inscriptions, warning students, parents, market men and women against allowing any person to lure them or their children or wards into unexisting greener pastures outside Nigeria.

Yakubu advised the students not to be deceived by some people, who may want to lure them into travelling out of the country, through irregular means.

The Comptroller, who guided the students on how they can migrate through regular means, said travelling out of the country through irregular means and Illegal routes is dangerous in all aspects.

He said the sensitisation rallies were held in school, motor parks and markets because it is at these places that they can reach the target people.

The one at school was directed at the students themselves who will understand what we are talking about and will also talk to their parents on what they were told.

“We were in the markets and parks to meet the traders and drivers so that they would not allow their children to be trafficked or smuggled out of the country.

“Any person that wants to travel out of the country, should go to NIS office to obtain a passport and seek proper advice. Travelling through the desert and irregular routes is dangerous and should be avoided,” Yakubu added.

Speaking at the Sacred Heart College, Abeokuta, a victim of trafficking, Morire John, who narrated her ordeal, before she was rescued, said she will never pray that her worst enemy experiences the same.

Sharing her experience, John, narrated how a woman lured her into the journey and while on the way turned into a mere commodity, that was sold to different people, admonished students, to always verify any offer for them to go out of the country.

She said, “I am telling you this is my story because I was rescued. Some of us died in the desert. Some died in Arabian countries.

“We were reduced to mere slaves and commodities being traded from one master to another. It was a nasty experience. So be very careful when any person approaches you or your parents to take you out of Nigeria.”