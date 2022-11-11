Floods: Finally, FG, NEMA’s Food Items Arrive Bayelsa as DG Explains Delay

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the office of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development has finally presented food items to the Bayelsa State Government for onward distribution to flood victims in the state.

The Director General, NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed, who handed over the food items to the state government yesterday in Yenagoa, said the intervention was a testimony that the federal government through NEMA was always in support and care about the well-being of the people of the state.



Represented by Air Commodore Kolawole Adedokun, the NEMA DG, explained that the delay in the late arrival of the food items was because the vehicles transporting the food items got stuck in Uromi, Edo State for more than three weeks.



He said the agency had to contact the Nigeria Air Force, the Navy and other security agencies to the be able to airlift some of the non-food items that was to the resented to state two weeks ago, adding that federal government will bring more food items to ameliorate the sufferings of the victims of the natural disaster.

He said, “today is yet another significant milestone towards consolidating the mutual support and collaboration between the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the government of Bayelsa State on disaster management and humanitarian service delivery.



“You will all agree with me that in the last couple of months several states of Nigeria including Bayelsa State have suffered widespread flood disaster. The unfortunate flood incidents have resulted in loss of lives, human displacement, loss of means of livelihoods and socio-economic dislocation.

Furthermore, “banditry and economic downturn and pre-harvest food shortage has increased the vulnerability of a segment of the populace in the recent past.

“In this regard, the Zonal Office of NEMA has continuously worked with the Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to conduct damage and loss assessments to guide relief intervention to persons in need of support in Bayelsa state.



“In line with assessments conducted and reports to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari approved the release of 12,000 metric tons of assorted grains from the National Strategic Reserve Stock for distribution to all states of the federation and the FCT. Part of the grains delivered to Bayelsa state which are expected to give succor to the most vulnerable groups of persons.”



Among the food items received by the state included 1,000 bags of 10kg rice, 1,000 bags of 10kg beans, 1,000 bags of 10kg maize, 75 bags of salt (20kg), 75 kegs of vegetable oil (201trs), 150 cartons of seasoning cubes (maggi/knorr), 75 cartons of tin tomato (50 sachet) each. (BYSEMA) has acknowledged the receipt of non-food Responding, the Governor, Senator Douye Diri, represented by a member of the State flood mitigation committee and Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, David Alogoa’ than the federal agencies but asked the e federal government to do more as the state was the worst hit with millions of people still displaced.