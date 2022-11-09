IDPs’ Monthly Feeding: NEDC Takes Over from NEMA in Borno, Adamawa

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja



The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has taken over the responsibilities of routine food distribution to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in designated camps, host and liberated communities in Borno and Adamawa State, from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

It explained that the shifts in the routine feeding of the IDPs to the NEDC was occasioned by dwindling resources at the disposal of the agency and in consideration of several other sudden onset disasters nationwide.

Following the development, Director General NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed led the management of the Agency to the NEDC Abuja Liaison Office, on a working visit where he appreciated the takeover of the routine feeding of the IDPs.

Ahmed in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, by the agency’s Head, Press Unit, Manzo Ezekiel stated: “I wish to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Managing Director, NEDC, over his pledge on 16th October, 2022, at the Conference Room of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development to take over the feeding of IDPs in camps and host communities hitherto being provided with daily ration of food and non-food items by NEMA in Maiduguri and Yola in Borno and Adamawa states respectively.

“This gracious takeover of NEMA routine intervention by the NEDC will decoupled the resources deployed and grant us the impetus to further deliver relief support to persons in need in the event of sudden onset disasters nationwide including in the north-east region.”

Despite the takeover, Ahmed maintained that NEMA would continue to provide relief assistance to impacted communities in the north east region whenever sudden onset disasters hit, adding that the agency would be ready always to work with the NEDC in areas of relief support, damage, loss assessment and capacity for staff members in consideration of the strong operational and service delivery commonality between the two sister agencies.

Reviewing the present situation, he explained that NEMA has since the escalation of the Boko Haram crisis provided feeding to IDPs living in camps in Madinatu, Muna Garage, Customs House, Goni Kachallari and Shuwari IDP camps in Maiduguri Metropolis in addition to several other host communities.

Also, in the same vein in Adamawa state, NEMA had been providing feeding to the IDPs located in Fufore, Malkohi and St. Theresa IDP camps in addition to other displaced families living amongst host families.

Ahmed said this was in addition to the provision of household items, hygiene materials, clothing and other items that ensure minimal comfort to the teaming IDPs that constitute of our innocent brothers and sisters that were caught up in the web of crisis, lost their homes, their dignity and basic family comfort.

The NEMA boss further provided statistics of the IDPs that were being fed by the agency saying, “according to records from the NEMA Zonal Office in Maiduguri and the Yola Operational Office of the agency, as at the end of September, 2022, NEMA is providing daily feeding to 149,448 persons comprising of 24,908 Households in Maiduguri. At the same time in Yola, Adamawa state, NEMA is feeding 19,626 comprising of 2,992 Households in the camps earlier enumerated.”