  • Wednesday, 9th November, 2022

CUPP Knocks Ned Nwoko over Call for Wike’s Expulsion from PDP

Nigeria | 4 hours ago


Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has chided Nigerian Politician and Businessman, Mr. Ned Nwoko, over his call that the Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike, should be expelled from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

The Spokesman of the CUPP, Mr. Ikenga Ugochinyere, has described Nwoko’s call as empty, baseless and would wake up sleeping lions.

According to CUPP, any move against Wike would lead to internal destruction that would consume those behind it.

The opposition parties wondered why Nwoko as a member of the party, shouldn’t understand the importance of Wike’s grief, and his insistence on the resignation of the national chairman of the PDP.

The CUPP warned Nwoko to stop meddling in serious national political issues.

It said: “Ned Nwoko attack on Wike is unwarranted, according to him, Wike has constituted nuisance to the PDP. What does Ned Nwoko know about politics? Nwoko should tell Nigerians what he has accomplished since joining politics.

“He’s just a bystander who knows nothing about the inner workings of the PDP at the highest level. No one should take him serious. However, any move against Wike will lead to internal destruction that will consume those behind it.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.