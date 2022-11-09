CUPP Knocks Ned Nwoko over Call for Wike’s Expulsion from PDP





Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has chided Nigerian Politician and Businessman, Mr. Ned Nwoko, over his call that the Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike, should be expelled from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

The Spokesman of the CUPP, Mr. Ikenga Ugochinyere, has described Nwoko’s call as empty, baseless and would wake up sleeping lions.

According to CUPP, any move against Wike would lead to internal destruction that would consume those behind it.

The opposition parties wondered why Nwoko as a member of the party, shouldn’t understand the importance of Wike’s grief, and his insistence on the resignation of the national chairman of the PDP.

The CUPP warned Nwoko to stop meddling in serious national political issues.

It said: “Ned Nwoko attack on Wike is unwarranted, according to him, Wike has constituted nuisance to the PDP. What does Ned Nwoko know about politics? Nwoko should tell Nigerians what he has accomplished since joining politics.

“He’s just a bystander who knows nothing about the inner workings of the PDP at the highest level. No one should take him serious. However, any move against Wike will lead to internal destruction that will consume those behind it.”