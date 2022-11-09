  • Wednesday, 9th November, 2022

Be an Asset, Not Liability, Cleric Counsels Nigerian Youths

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Sunday Okobi

The Head of Lagos Province Two (LP2), Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Funsho Ayinoluwa, has enjoined Nigerian youths to rise up and be assets rather than liabilities in every area of their endeavours.

The cleric who stated this at the just concluded annual youth convention, which took place at its provincial headquarters, Israel Assembly, Ikeja, Lagos, stressed the need for the youths to avoid wasting their precious time doing nothing tangible for God, themselves and others in their immediate community.

The youth convention was organised in collaboration with the Chicago, United States of America (USA)-base outfit of the church tagged: ‘Hangout with Jesus’, which attracted no fewer than 845 persons from around the world.

Ayinoluwa who was represented by the Assistant Pastor in Charge (APIC), RCCG. LP2, Mr.Tope Abe, following his trip overseas on official assignment, maintained that youthful age is the time to reset one’s life for God and humanity.

According to him,  “The time of youth is the time of resetting your life for God and humanity. It is time to become an asset to the kingdom of God and not a liability. It is time to add value to yourself and the people around you. Most of the great servants of God that I know started serving God when they were very young. In fact, they started serving God when they were teenagers. Do not waste your time doing nothing tangible for God and yourself.”

Citing several scriptures in the Bible to buttress his points, the cleric urged the youths to be always conscious of whom they are wherever they find themselves.

Also, the National Youth President, RCCG, Pastor Daniel Olawande, in his message, charged the participants at the convention, which also featured African Praise in several languages, Bible quiz, healing and deliverance sessions, to show genuine love for God and one another.

He enjoined the youths to do everything possible to show forth love, just as he pointed out that revival is the product of love.

“Hangout with Jesus is about the love of God. You are struggling to love because you are not a lover in the first place. Be a lover in truth and in spirit and you will no longer struggle to show love as a Christian.

“The love of the Lord is beyond what is happening around you. It is what is inside of you. When you are a lover of the Lord, you will not find it difficult to do things of the Lord such as evangelism and discipleship”, Olawande added.

The host of ‘Hangout with Jesus’, Pastor Danmilola Olu Ayeni, used the occasion to give an insight into how the outreach started and the strides it has made since it started more than a year ago.

Ayeni, who is also the coordinator of the Prevailing Borderless Church (PBC), stressed the need for the youths to be fully involved in the outreach so that more people irrespective of where they live across the globe can embrace Jesus Christ as their Lord and personal saviour.

Several gospel artistes, including Tomisi, Simidele, Ibukun, Victoria, Nosa, and Sunmisola rendered soul-lifting songs at the convention that attracted participants globally.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.