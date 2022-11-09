Be an Asset, Not Liability, Cleric Counsels Nigerian Youths

Sunday Okobi

The Head of Lagos Province Two (LP2), Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Funsho Ayinoluwa, has enjoined Nigerian youths to rise up and be assets rather than liabilities in every area of their endeavours.

The cleric who stated this at the just concluded annual youth convention, which took place at its provincial headquarters, Israel Assembly, Ikeja, Lagos, stressed the need for the youths to avoid wasting their precious time doing nothing tangible for God, themselves and others in their immediate community.

The youth convention was organised in collaboration with the Chicago, United States of America (USA)-base outfit of the church tagged: ‘Hangout with Jesus’, which attracted no fewer than 845 persons from around the world.

Ayinoluwa who was represented by the Assistant Pastor in Charge (APIC), RCCG. LP2, Mr.Tope Abe, following his trip overseas on official assignment, maintained that youthful age is the time to reset one’s life for God and humanity.

According to him, “The time of youth is the time of resetting your life for God and humanity. It is time to become an asset to the kingdom of God and not a liability. It is time to add value to yourself and the people around you. Most of the great servants of God that I know started serving God when they were very young. In fact, they started serving God when they were teenagers. Do not waste your time doing nothing tangible for God and yourself.”

Citing several scriptures in the Bible to buttress his points, the cleric urged the youths to be always conscious of whom they are wherever they find themselves.

Also, the National Youth President, RCCG, Pastor Daniel Olawande, in his message, charged the participants at the convention, which also featured African Praise in several languages, Bible quiz, healing and deliverance sessions, to show genuine love for God and one another.

He enjoined the youths to do everything possible to show forth love, just as he pointed out that revival is the product of love.

“Hangout with Jesus is about the love of God. You are struggling to love because you are not a lover in the first place. Be a lover in truth and in spirit and you will no longer struggle to show love as a Christian.

“The love of the Lord is beyond what is happening around you. It is what is inside of you. When you are a lover of the Lord, you will not find it difficult to do things of the Lord such as evangelism and discipleship”, Olawande added.

The host of ‘Hangout with Jesus’, Pastor Danmilola Olu Ayeni, used the occasion to give an insight into how the outreach started and the strides it has made since it started more than a year ago.

Ayeni, who is also the coordinator of the Prevailing Borderless Church (PBC), stressed the need for the youths to be fully involved in the outreach so that more people irrespective of where they live across the globe can embrace Jesus Christ as their Lord and personal saviour.

Several gospel artistes, including Tomisi, Simidele, Ibukun, Victoria, Nosa, and Sunmisola rendered soul-lifting songs at the convention that attracted participants globally.