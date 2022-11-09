As Tinubu Brain Storms with Critical Business Stakeholders in Lagos…

Segun James in this report chronicles the recent meeting the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had with the business community in Lagos

Understandably, most Nigerian business men are often cynical about the political environment. This is because they find it hard to stomach the goings-on in political arena in the country. They rather give it a wide berth and stand aloof than be seen to belong to any of the political divides.

Yet, political economics controls the business environment, hence, it should not be left in the hands of incompetent and often unknowledgeable politicians.

The past year has brought a steady infusion of grim news about the polity and the economy, much of it caused by leaders who have no knowledge about how the economy works. This is the area that is particularly of importance to the business community.

This was the grim situation until last week when the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential team led by its candidate in the 2023 general election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, met in Lagos with business leaders, investors and captains of industry across various sectors and shed some light into his economic agenda.

Tinubu, who worked in the private sector before moving into politics and his team shared details of his economic blueprint with the organised private sector during an interactive session with industrialists, business executives, entrepreneurs and foreign investors.

The forum, held at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Victoria Island, was organised at the instance of the Lagos State Government.

Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, foremost entrepreneur and investor, Tony Elumelu, and founder of Zenith Bank, Mr. Jim Ovia, led the pack of business leaders that graced the event, which was also attended by Tinubu’s running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, some APC governors and party stalwarts.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu set the tone for the engagement, noting that Tinubu’s meeting with the organised private sector players was way ahead of his fellow contenders in the presidential race even as he demonstrated the APC candidate’s commitment and seriousness to drive the desired change expected in the national economy.

Sanwo-Olu said Tinubu was no stranger to the needs, concerns and interests of the private sector, stressing that as a visionary political economist, the former Governor of Lagos state understood the pulse of investors and possessed the magic wand to turn around contemporary challenges facing the business community and change their concerns to positive results.

According to him: “Asiwaju Tinubu is a man that has been able to combine political acumen with the understanding of the economy and economics of every jurisdiction. As Governor of Lagos, Tinubu pioneered several firsts which still stand today. During Asiwaju’s tenure, he initiated the idea of the Economic Summit as a catalyst for economic development. He started in Lagos with the Ehingbeti Summit in 2001. That summit has continued to lead the successive administrations after him into various applaudable economic agendas.

“Under Tinubu’s leadership, Lagos became the first sub-national entity to bring about the Independent Power Project (IPP) and the first state to initiate the idea of establishing a seaport. That vision came to fruition as we witnessed the completion of Lekki Deep Seaport. This speaks to the sheer doggedness and audacity of this man of vision. Eko Atlantic City is today the biggest real estate developed in this part of Africa through the reclamation of the ocean. All thanks to the vision of Asiwaju to turn problems into opportunities.”

Sanwo-olu said the immersion of private sector professionals in public governance was an idea fiercely pursued by Tinubu during his tenure as Lagos Governor, stressing that the APC candidate created a first-rated private sector-driven cabinet that remained the envy of every government in the current republic.

He said Tinubu would bring his private sector dexterity and acumen to bear in administering the country, as the APC presidential standard bearer understood the pains and concerns of those in the business sector.

“Today, Tinubu is here as a politician and leader of our party. On the other side, you all see a man that is compassionate, intelligent, business-driven and has the acumen to solve the challenges the private sector experiences daily. I present to you the man that has what it takes to lead this country forward to a prosperous future with Renewed Hope,” the Lagos Governor said.

In presenting his agenda, Tinubu said the 2023 presidential election presented another opportunity for Nigeria, which, he said, stands at the threshold between indifference and greatness.

He said the cardinal programmes of his economic policies would not be limited to the sole domain of one sector, noting that the benefits would be reaped in the cooperation between the government and the private sector.

According to Tinubu, the private sector and the government should constantly be at war, but must not wage the battle as enemies, adding that the government and business community must stand as inseparable allies to combat common enemies of scarcity, underdevelopment, joblessness and the fear they brought to the polity.

He said his administration would be targeting double-digit GDP for the country to reduce the poverty rate and revive industries by bringing the nation’s industrial policy to life.

His words: “ I share a few ideas that provide some insight into my vision for a more prosperous and secured nation where hope is renewed and despair rebuffed. All Nigerians must be partners in our better future. We must maintain the spirit of respectful and productive dialogue. At times what I say may help you. Other times, what you say may enlighten me. We must always talk and confer with the best of intentions. Just as I maintain an open-door policy before the election, I shall continue to honour it after the election.

“We shall not be satisfied by bolstering traditional sectors. We will foster productive excellence in new areas, such as manufacturing and the Nollywood entertainment sector. Through active participation in the digital economy, we shall make Nigeria a leader, instead of a bystander, in the fourth industrial revolution. We will seek a consumer credit revolution, working in concert with the banking sector. Credit at affordable rates enables the purchase of more homemade products and the construction of more homes. The standard of living shall rise and the strength of the business sector shall increase in similar measure.”

The APC presidential candidate said his experience in both the private sector and public office afforded him a special appreciation of the economic potency that could be achieved by leveraging collaboration between the government and the business community.

Tinubu said Lagos was the appropriate location for the private sector engagement because the State’s economic growth had become the visible experiment that could support his claim of competency and ability.

“We turned this Lagos into a safer, more prosperous place where people can go about any legitimate vocation or venture regardless of their ethnicity, religion, region or prior social station. We did more than open Lagos for business. We opened the door for all Nigerians to join and experience the decent things progressive democratic governance can bring.

“May I remind you that when I first entered the office, Lagos was a different story. My team and I developed a development master plan for Lagos. I can say that plan has been largely successful. The pragmatic problem-solving and teamwork that has improved the fortunes of Lagos, is what I want to bring to the nation. I ask for your help as the task ahead is doable but also difficult.”

Speaking earlier, APC Vice-Presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima told the business community that Tinubu remain fit to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, dispelling the claims that the APC candidate is not physically capable to lead.

He said: “We are not preparing for an Olympic, but an institution that harnesses the talents of humans to greatness. The respect the black man gets across the world is connected to the performance of Nigeria. We are not promising you heaven and earth, we are promising hope for a better tomorrow.”

Shettima described the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as a political tourist, who will be permanently retired to the United Arab Emirates after the 2023 election.

He took a swipe at the former vice president and questioned his academic qualification. He said the certificate Mr Atiku got from the Kano School of Hygiene only qualifies him to be a “Wole Wole”, a Yoruba word for sanitation inspection officer.

“I respect Atiku Abubakar but leadership goes beyond ‘unstatesmanlike’ ranting. Someone who cannot unite his party, I wonder how he is going to unite this nation. The world is talking about artificial intelligence, big data, of nanotechnology. The training that the elder statesman got from Kano School of Hygiene is that of a wole wole.

“And believe me, the ability to sell bottled water does not make one an expert on the economy. Atiku Abubakar is not Abraham Lincoln, he is more of a Raila Odinga. Next year, we are going to permanently retire the political tourist back to Dubai,” he said.

Soon after meeting with the business community, there was another homecoming for Tinubu when he returned to his political base for the first time after winning the party’s presidential ticket.

Tinubu was at the Lagos APC secretariat on Acme Road in Ogba on Wednesday for the party’s caucus meeting, shelving other engagements to reunite with his political family.

Activities in the area were brought to a halt, as Lagos APC leaders, Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) members and thousands of party faithful received the presidential candidate.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led all members of the State Executive Council to the meeting presided over by the Lagos APC chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi.

Tinubu told the gathering that he returned to his political base to meet the Lagos APC family stronger than he left it. He said those entrusted with the administration of the party affairs after he weaned himself off the supervisory duty had not made him regret his decision to pursue his presidential ambition.

Tinubu passed a vote of confidence on Sanwo-Olu and other party leaders for nurturing the APC political machinery in the State, stressing that the party remained unbeatable in Lagos.

According to him: “I left Lagos for Abuja, leaving the party members with Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, leaders of the Governor’s Advisory Council and other party leaders. They are the ones who released me to go to Abuja to contest. I left with many doubts and I was uncertain about what would be the fate of the party. I was constantly in touch with the Governor and his deputy.

“Sometimes, I would call the party chairman and ask them if we were doing the right thing in Lagos. The reports always gave me more courage and confidence to move on with my engagement in Abuja. I thank all of our leaders for keeping the party stronger. I handed over to you an undefeated platform in Lagos. The manner with which the party affairs have been conducted shows these people have fairly managed the home base.”

Tinubu recalled that his journey to secure the party’s presidential nomination in Abuja was littered with uncertainties, but said the support raised from Lagos APC leadership boosted his confidence to move on and win the primaries.

The party’s National Leader said he was in the presidential race to win, but said his fate was in the hands of the party members who, he said, must work hard to get votes for the party at the polls.

Tinubu urged party supporters to move out to the communities in their numbers and canvass for votes. The work, he said, must start with the 57 local council chairmen, charging them to reach out to aggrieved members of the party at the grassroots to deliver more votes for APC at the general elections.

As part of the visit to Lagos, Shettima in company of Sanwo-Olu attended a consultative meeting with the Arewa community in Alaba Rago, a predominantly Hausa-Fulani neighbourhood in Iba Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Kano State Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje was also part of the team at the forum where they met with the leadership of various Hausa traders in the area.

Also on the entourage were the Director of Administration of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman, Lagos State Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure, Kabiru Abdullahi, chairman of Arewa people in Lagos, Alhaji Yusuf Badaru, Galadima of Lagos, Alhaji Aliyu Banbado, Baba Oja of Alaba, Alhaji Ibrahim Malami, and businessman, Alhaji Nasiru Aliko Koiki.

The consultation turned out to be a political rally as youths in the area displayed various banners in support of Tinubu’s presidential ambition and Sanwo-Olu’s re-election.

In his speech, Ganduje said he offered to meet with the Lagos Arewa community because of the need to speak with one voice concerning electing Tinubu as president and the continuation of Sanwo-Olu’s mandate, as well as all APC candidates from the State.

Tinubu, the Kano helmsman said, embodied all qualities of a thoroughbred and detribalised Nigerian, saying the APC presidential standard bearer accorded utmost respect to all tribes, cultures and faiths.

Ganduje said the decision of the North to back Tinubu for president had already been sealed. What remains, he said, is for Lagos to produce votes that will supersede the voting strength for the APC.

He said: “We are here today with good tidings and we have brought you good news. As far as the Northern part of this country is concerned, the issue of Tinubu presidency is already completed. We are waiting for you Lagosians to come out and support this with your votes. In Kano, Asiwaju will get more votes than any state will give him. We challenge you Lagosians to promise us that you will defeat Kano in the choice of Tinubu.”

On his part, Shettima said 2023 would be a payback time for Tinubu in the North, given that the APC presidential standard bearer had backed candidates from the North in previous national elections.

“For us in the North, this is a payback time for Tinubu. We are people of honour; we must honour our pledge and commitment. We urge you to vote for all candidates of APC in Lagos, from the president to governorship and all legislative offices. I call on you to vote en masse for Governor Sanwo-Olu and support his good work,” Shettima said.