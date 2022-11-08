UK: We No Longer Advise against Travel to Abuja, But Risks Remain

Adedayo Akinwale

The United Kingdom (UK) government has said that it no longer advised against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the city centre Abuja, but insisted that risks remain.

The UK through the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) made this known on travel advice notice updated on its website.

It advised against all travel to Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara states and riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

The UK government however advised against all but essential travel to Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Rivers, Plateau, Taraba State and Kogi States.

It further warned against travel within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State, Abia State and

non-riverine areas of Delta, and Bayelsa.

It said: “The FCDO no longer advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja, but risks remain, and further details about the continued threat from terrorism in this region has been added.”

The UK government had earlier issued an alert that terrorists were very likely to try to carry out attacks in Nigeria.

It warned that most attacks were conducted by Boko Haram or Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and occur in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States in the North East.

It further warned that the risk of terrorism across Nigeria includes the capital city, Abuja, and the surrounding Federal Capital Territory area, saying this risk has increased in 2022.