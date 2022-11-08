  • Tuesday, 8th November, 2022

Life Lager Beer Restates Commitment to Consumer Satisfaction

Nigeria | 13 seconds ago

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Life Continental Lager Beer has said that it remains committed to the satisfaction of its customers in the South-east and across Nigeria.

The Senior Brand Manager of Life Continental Lager Beer, Aishat Anaekwe, made this known Tuesday in Enugu, during a seed-to-sip forum organized to dial up the double-brewed Life Beer.

Anaekwe explained that the double-brewed Life Beer is produced through a rigorous yet satisfying process to produce a premium lager that delightfully leaves the taste bud calling for more.

“From locally sourcing the best ingredients to the expert distilling and maturing of the beer, the double-brewed Life Beer delivers premium quality from seed to sip,” she said.

Anaekwe maintained that the beer has grown to be a dominant brand in Nigeria while maintaining a unique cultural identity that resonates with its consumers.

She noted that the double-brewed seed to sip forum is consumer-focused as the brand is continually on a progressive journey to satisfy and celebrate consumers, adding that it was part of the company’s effort to continually serve its consumers with quality satisfaction and sustain its promise of progress.

She added that the tagline ‘Life for Progress’ is a constant reminder that the brand will always be in support of its consumers’ progress journey, just as the brand itself is on a journey of consistent progress.

“Life Continental Lager Beer has become a brand synonymous with progress and this is why we stop at nothing to satisfy our consumers’ desire for quality lager beer,” she explained.

The seed-to-sip event had in attendance the Enugu State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Ugonna Ibe, and the brand’s retailers among other stakeholders.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.