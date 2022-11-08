Life Lager Beer Restates Commitment to Consumer Satisfaction

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Life Continental Lager Beer has said that it remains committed to the satisfaction of its customers in the South-east and across Nigeria.

The Senior Brand Manager of Life Continental Lager Beer, Aishat Anaekwe, made this known Tuesday in Enugu, during a seed-to-sip forum organized to dial up the double-brewed Life Beer.

Anaekwe explained that the double-brewed Life Beer is produced through a rigorous yet satisfying process to produce a premium lager that delightfully leaves the taste bud calling for more.

“From locally sourcing the best ingredients to the expert distilling and maturing of the beer, the double-brewed Life Beer delivers premium quality from seed to sip,” she said.

Anaekwe maintained that the beer has grown to be a dominant brand in Nigeria while maintaining a unique cultural identity that resonates with its consumers.

She noted that the double-brewed seed to sip forum is consumer-focused as the brand is continually on a progressive journey to satisfy and celebrate consumers, adding that it was part of the company’s effort to continually serve its consumers with quality satisfaction and sustain its promise of progress.

She added that the tagline ‘Life for Progress’ is a constant reminder that the brand will always be in support of its consumers’ progress journey, just as the brand itself is on a journey of consistent progress.

“Life Continental Lager Beer has become a brand synonymous with progress and this is why we stop at nothing to satisfy our consumers’ desire for quality lager beer,” she explained.

The seed-to-sip event had in attendance the Enugu State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Ugonna Ibe, and the brand’s retailers among other stakeholders.