Foundation, Firm to Train 10,000 FCT Youths in Solar, CCTV Installation

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Hope Hossana Foundation and the DG-Integrated Solar Energy Services have resolved to train 10,000 youth across the six Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in solar and Close Circuit Television (CCTV) camera installation.

The Director General of DGIS, Mr. Chibuike Onyejietu stated this while addressing a press conference in Abuja during the unveiling of the ‘Light Up Abuja Programme.’

He revealed that the six-month training has the backing of the FCT administration which has made available 12 centres through the FCT Department of Mass Education where the training will take place.

He said: “Amid the low outage in power supply and lack of jobs among our youths, Hope Hossana Foundation in synergy with DGIS commences a six months intensive training for about 10,000 youths on solar energy installation, CCTV camera and maintenance at the Six Area Councils of Abuja Municipal to include; Jabi, Lugbe, Gwagwalada, Karu, etc.

“This programme will run within a six-month interval to make sure they understand the A-Z of the solar-CCTV installation and maintenance.”

On her part, the representative of the foundation, Ms Mary Nwachukwu said the foundation believes in giving the youths technical knowledge on how and not just giving them peanuts.