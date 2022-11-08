Customs Debunks Alleged Extortion by Officers in Katsina 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has debunked a report in the media accusing its officers of extorting money from groundnuts and beans’ sellers along the Kaita-Dankama road of the state.

The Comptroller of the command, Dalha Wada Chedi, while reacting to the report at a press conference in Katsina, described it as deceitful and the handiwork of mischief makers.

A report by an online television had accused the customs officers in the state of extorting money from the groundnuts and beans’ traders along the Dankama border.

He said: “The attention of Nigeria Customs Service, Katsina Area Command has been drawn to a video that went viral with a deceitful narrative on extortion by customs operatives from groundnuts and beans sellers along the Kaita-Dankama road of Katsina State.

“Customs laws are very clear on import and export procedures and it is our statutory responsibility to block any illegal means of import and export. Dankama border is among the borders closed by the federal government.

“Only the Jibia border is reopened and it is expected of every legitimate trader to import through it. All goods coming from across Nigeria are allowed only through the Jibia border in Katsina.”

He, however, said security chiefs in the state have formed an ad hoc committee to fish out “bad eggs” among security agencies in the state in order to checkmate extortion, illegal mounting of checkpoints and use of camp boys in discharging official duties.

Chedi therefore called on those he termed mischief makers to desist from misleading the public and allow peace to reign in the state or face the wrath of the law.

While noting that the NCS will not relent in discharging its professional duties, Chedi said: “All those mischief makers should allow peace to reign or face prosecution when caught smuggling because we have identified our strategies on arresting any smuggler.”