  • Tuesday, 8th November, 2022

Customs Debunks Alleged Extortion by Officers in Katsina 

Nigeria | 51 mins ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina 

The Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has debunked a report in the media accusing its officers of extorting money from groundnuts and beans’ sellers along the Kaita-Dankama road of the state.

The Comptroller of the command, Dalha Wada Chedi, while reacting to the report at a press conference in Katsina, described it as deceitful and the handiwork of mischief makers.

A report by an online television had accused the customs officers in the state of extorting money from the groundnuts and beans’ traders along the Dankama border.

He said: “The attention of Nigeria Customs Service, Katsina Area Command has been drawn to a video that went viral with a deceitful narrative on extortion by customs operatives from groundnuts and beans sellers along the Kaita-Dankama road of Katsina State. 

“Customs laws are very clear on import and export procedures and it is our statutory responsibility to block any illegal means of import and export. Dankama border is among the borders closed by the federal government.

“Only the Jibia border is reopened and it is expected of every legitimate trader to import through it. All goods coming from across Nigeria are allowed only through the Jibia border in Katsina.”

He, however, said security chiefs in the state have formed an ad hoc committee to fish out “bad eggs” among security agencies in the state in order to checkmate extortion, illegal mounting of checkpoints and use of camp boys in discharging official duties.

Chedi therefore called on those he termed mischief makers to desist from misleading the public and allow peace to reign in the state or face the wrath of the law.

While noting that the NCS will not relent in discharging its professional duties, Chedi said: “All those mischief makers should allow peace to reign or face prosecution when caught smuggling because we have identified our strategies on arresting any smuggler.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.